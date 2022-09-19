Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's founder Yvon Chouinard's decision to give away the company and use the profits to combat climate change and protect land. Gellert also outlines how the company's fight against climate change helps recruit new customers over other brands. "We take positions with the environment at the center consistently and vocally," Gellert tells CNBC.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO