Patagonia’s founder rejects his billionaire status, but he’s still saving $700 million in taxes with a legal loophole
Yvon Chouinard is an American environmentalist and billionaire businessman in the outdoor industry. When Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced this week that he’s transferring 98% of his company, he made clear his distaste for excessive wealth and profit at all cost. “I was in Forbes magazine listed as a...
Patagonia founder puts a spin on capitalism: 'Every billionaire is a policy failure,’ CEO says
'Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,' founder Yvon Chouinard said.
Patagonia Owner's Move to Give Away Company Draws Criticism
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard made big news on Sept. 14 when he took to Twitter to announce that he had donated his $3 billion company to a specially designed trust and nonprofit organization. "Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it’s more nuanced than that, but...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert
Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's founder Yvon Chouinard's decision to give away the company and use the profits to combat climate change and protect land. Gellert also outlines how the company's fight against climate change helps recruit new customers over other brands. "We take positions with the environment at the center consistently and vocally," Gellert tells CNBC.
Washington Examiner
California passes bill banning sale of farmland to foreign governments
The California legislature passed a bill Wednesday that is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk and would outlaw foreign country land sales to protect the nation’s food supply. A similar bill was introduced on the federal level last month by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and...
How investments in the Earth’s future should be made by Patagonia and others | Letter
Letter: Yvon Chouinard’s donation of his $3bn company is a step to kickstart change, but global actions are needed, writes Prof Phoebe Barnard of Stable Planet Alliance
Turning tomatoes into drinking water? 2 CA companies are teaming up to make this happen
The plan is for the Los Banos Ingomar site to create more than 200 million gallons of potable water per year by 2025.
SoCal banks awarded $330M for small business loans, support
Six Southern California financial institutions were named today recipients of nearly $330 million in federal funds aimed at providing loans and other assistance to small and minority-owned businesses.
Lululemon Slammed With Backlash Over Its 'Extremely Harmful' Contributions to Climate Change
The athletic wear retailer has been hit with an open letter from over 1,500 yoga teachers calling for a change in the company's energy practices.
As the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Numerous private Brazilian companies trying to slow the destruction of the Amazon forest are using a large climate conference in New York this week to lure investors to support preservation plans.
