New York City, NY

brickunderground.com

Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?

My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

MTA to install cameras in NYC’s subway cars, Hochul says

Smile! You’re on the subway. Security cameras will be installed in all New York City subway cars, Gov. Hochul said Tuesday, as officials work to stamp out a pandemic surge in subway crime. The governor said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will put two cameras in each of the city’s 6,455 subway cars, a move that arrives after cameras were installed in all 472 of the system’s stations. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
johnnyjet.com

New York City Taxi Fares Are About to Get a Lot More Expensive

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Bad news for travelers in the Big Apple. According to Timeout: “The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just put forth a new proposal that would raise the cost of riding a New York City yellow taxi by roughly 23%. Specifically, the base fare and surcharges for any ride would increase from $3.30 to $4.50. Driver pay would also go up by 29% and flat-fare trips from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan would go from costing $52 to $65.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group

October could have offered some reprieve for cash-strapped owners of rent-stabilized buildings. Instead, a report from a prominent landlord group finds, they will continue to lose ground, despite the annual rent increase they can charge in leases signed after Oct. 1. The report was produced by by the Community Housing...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job

New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

