I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Bad news for travelers in the Big Apple. According to Timeout: “The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just put forth a new proposal that would raise the cost of riding a New York City yellow taxi by roughly 23%. Specifically, the base fare and surcharges for any ride would increase from $3.30 to $4.50. Driver pay would also go up by 29% and flat-fare trips from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan would go from costing $52 to $65.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO