Read full article on original website
Related
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
wabcradio.com
Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
MTA to install cameras in NYC’s subway cars, Hochul says
Smile! You’re on the subway. Security cameras will be installed in all New York City subway cars, Gov. Hochul said Tuesday, as officials work to stamp out a pandemic surge in subway crime. The governor said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will put two cameras in each of the city’s 6,455 subway cars, a move that arrives after cameras were installed in all 472 of the system’s stations. ...
johnnyjet.com
New York City Taxi Fares Are About to Get a Lot More Expensive
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Bad news for travelers in the Big Apple. According to Timeout: “The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just put forth a new proposal that would raise the cost of riding a New York City yellow taxi by roughly 23%. Specifically, the base fare and surcharges for any ride would increase from $3.30 to $4.50. Driver pay would also go up by 29% and flat-fare trips from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan would go from costing $52 to $65.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling
NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
therealdeal.com
Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group
October could have offered some reprieve for cash-strapped owners of rent-stabilized buildings. Instead, a report from a prominent landlord group finds, they will continue to lose ground, despite the annual rent increase they can charge in leases signed after Oct. 1. The report was produced by by the Community Housing...
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
Bed-Stuy resident spends hours drying flooded apartment every day
Shonette Austin spends several hours a day drying floodwater off of her apartment floor. A leak in her wall was the beginning of her problems, with the issue only getting worse.
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job
New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
Thrillist
Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds
Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit. While there is strength in numbers and renting with...
NYC shelter ‘regularly threw mountains of food into the trash,’ audit finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit that runs a shelter may have wasted more than 155,000 meals over a three-year period, a new audit by the state comptroller found. The Institute for Community Living may have thrown out about $445,000 worth of food from mid-2016 to mid-2019, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “New […]
Mayor Adams: Private sector vaccine mandate becomes optional starting Nov. 1
Mayor Eric Adams and city health officials announced private businesses will soon be able to put in place their own vaccine policies as the private sector vaccine mandate becomes optional.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Comments / 0