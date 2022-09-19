Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
vta.org
Affordable Housing Coming to Berryessa/North San Jose Transit Center
Imagine being able to leave home in the morning and take a short walk to the Berryessa/North San Jose Transit Center…to hop on BART up to the East Bay or San Francisco or grab one of the buses running every 10 to 15 minutes to downtown San Jose and points beyond.
L.A. Weekly
Ruben Razo Jr Killed in Rear-End Crash on Murphy Avenue [San Jose, CA]
Bicycle Accident near Ringwood Avenue Resulted in Fatality. The fatal incident happened on September 11th around 9:49 p.m. at Murphy and Ringwood Avenue, per San Jose authorities. According to the report, a 2017 Lexus sedan rear-ended a man riding an electric bicycle in the No. 1 lane of Murphy Avenue...
San Jose drops controversial tiny house plan, but residents near site remain skeptical
AFTER MONTHS OF opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued earlier this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Tully Road [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (September 20, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash on Tully Road left at least three people injured, police said Friday afternoon. Reports of the incident started around 12:45 p.m. involving two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road. According to the police, paramedics...
1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Clara County on Sunday. The crash happened near Pacheco State Park on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
San Jose takes action after 8-year-old boy fatally struck by car while walking to school
On Tuesday, city crews worked to repaint the worn-down crosswalk where 8-year-old Jacob Villanueva was hit and killed while walking to school.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
Crews on scene of apartment fire in San Jose
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
sfstandard.com
Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot
San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday evening.According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made. So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
