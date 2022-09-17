ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas

I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
101.5 KNUE

Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads

Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
WELLS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road now open after major crash in Nacogdoches County

UPDATE: The Lufkin Department of Transportation has confirmed that SH 7 east just outside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches is now clear and open for travel following this morning crash. NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County deputies reported a major accident on Highway 7 that has both east and westbound lanes of traffic closed. […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Society
Nacogdoches, TX
Society
City
Galveston, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KLTV

Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin. Lufkin City Council is meeting Tuesday to decide on a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store would be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]

Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash. The crash involves two 18-wheelers. The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59. According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Old Town#Good Music#Travel Info#What To Do#Rigs#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Festival#The Visitors Center#Travbuddy
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
messenger-news.com

Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook

CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Sheriff: Look out for new phishing scam

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Tuesday that he has been sent two phishing scam texts with in the last 24 hours and is warning others. Authorities say that the people behind these texts send them to unsuspecting people. “Once these people get your banking information and clean out […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts

September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
TIMPSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy