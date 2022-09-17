Read full article on original website
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads
Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
Road now open after major crash in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The Lufkin Department of Transportation has confirmed that SH 7 east just outside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches is now clear and open for travel following this morning crash. NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County deputies reported a major accident on Highway 7 that has both east and westbound lanes of traffic closed. […]
Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin. Lufkin City Council is meeting Tuesday to decide on a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store would be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash. The crash involves two 18-wheelers. The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59. According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-integration Black high schools
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tatum and Lufkin high schools remembered two black schools paying them a tribute from the days of segregation. The impact of those schools are still felt today in their communities. Sixty-eight years ago, the world of black-and-white changed, that is when Brown versus Topeka Board of...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Kim Maple of Troup is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who returns her family’s safe. Maple says the Liberty brand safe was stolen from her family’s garage between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 12. “I just couldn’t believe that they took our...
Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook
CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
1 dead in Gun Barrel City after multivehicle crash, another injured
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams. Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the […]
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for new phishing scam
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Tuesday that he has been sent two phishing scam texts with in the last 24 hours and is warning others. Authorities say that the people behind these texts send them to unsuspecting people. “Once these people get your banking information and clean out […]
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
Nacogdoches man says he’s got enough signatures to put city projects to vote
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A $20 million-plus project is likely going to be decided at the polls after enough signatures for a petition were collected. Nacogdoches resident Philip Blackburn said he has collected 1,111 signatures, more than the 716 needed to send the certificates of obligation to an election. Blackburn...
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
