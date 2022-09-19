Read full article on original website
Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Las Vegas Celebrates Aces’ First WNBA Title With Parade, Party
The Aces were lit to celebrate the franchise's first WNBA championship in Sin City.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs
The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
The Clock May Be Ticking on the Sun's WNBA Title Window
Jonquel Jones & Co. fell short yet again for Connecticut in the playoffs. Where is the franchise headed?
WNBA’s Chelsea Gray Named MVP After Helping Las Vegas Aces Win Their First Championship
Sunday's game was held at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, where Gray scored 20 points and accomplished six assists.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
WNBA Players Will Avoid Russian Teams This Offseason
As the WNBA offseason begins, so does a common phenomenon: Players leaving the U.S. to play for foreign teams that pay much more lucrative salaries. Russia has been a common destination — until now. None of the WNBA players who went to Russia last year will go back this...
Aces’ Hamby Reveals She Was Pregnant During WNBA Finals
She made her announcement during the team’s championship parade on Tuesday.
Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter
The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
