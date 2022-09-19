The entire west side is going to turn into a traffic hell very soon due to urban sprawl. Anyone who knows the geography of west Omaha knows that shortly after 204th street, Douglas county turns into a flood plain, thus limiting the development that will happen there. Why does this matter? It means that 204th is going to be packed in with as much development as possible. 204th from the beginning of time until now was open on all sides (with inevitable westward expansion looming). The area between Gretna and Elkhorn is filling in rapidly and will continue to do so until it takes 30 mins to make it from Gretna to elkhorn.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO