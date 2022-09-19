Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3 picks...
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Monday Night Football Week 2 RECAP: Find out how all the action unfolded as Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills beat the Tennessee Titans easily and the Philadelphia Eagles surprise Minnesota Vikings
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for an action-packed Monday night as Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans before Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles. Von Miller endorses claims for Josh Allen for MVP with his shirt during warmups. The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders - and...
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill benched after throwing pick-six
Whether it was the Tennessee Titans waiving the white flag or something else, quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t even finish up
What makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick, Patriots
From getting tough preseason yards to making blocks against Pittsburgh, Humphrey is finding his niche. As Lil’Jordan Humphrey continues to craft his niche in the NFL, he’s shown that he can do a bunch of things well. When he was at Texas, coach Tom Herman used to call...
Browns look to put crushing loss behind them against rival Steelers on Thursday night football
The Browns look to put a crushing 31-30 loss to the Jets behind them as they welcome Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky and the rival Steelers to town on Thursday night football.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Dallas Cowboys to workout former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry for a workout on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The former Virginia standout also worked out with the San Francisco 49ers this week. Henry was an undrafted free agent after spending two seasons with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
Miami Dolphins Rise in NFL Power Rankings
Every year in the NFL, we find that during Weeks 2-4 the NFL starts to sort itself out. After an opening week full of surprises, Week 2 gave plenty of teams a reality check one way or another. Although there is still plenty of football to be played, there is no question that, once again, there were way too many overreactions in Week 1. With two weeks of football behind us, here are your NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0