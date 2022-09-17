Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Street artist Lonac creates another amazing mural
As part of the annual Okolo art project we previewed recently, a mural by renowned street artist Lonac has appeared on a firewall of the Agency04 building at ulica Vjekoslava Klaića 37. Phlegmatic depicts a portrait of a young person at the end of adolescence, illustrating a certain period...
Zola Jesus’s Living Room Is the Centerpiece of Her Gothic House in the Woods
As the artist Zola Jesus, Nika Roza Danilova makes dark and atmospheric vibes pop propelled by deep ruminations around stillness and absence. So, when the 33-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer set out to design a home from scratch in 2015, her instinct was to erect a minimalist “black metal square” in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
NME
Brad Pitt unveils debut as sculptor in Finnish art gallery alongside Nick cave
Brad Pitt has unveiled his debut sculptures at a Finnish art gallery, alongside Australian musician Nick Cave. On Saturday (September 17), the actor presented his first-ever public art display at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, the third-largest city in Finland. The presentation was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago.
Works at MoMA from Former President William Paley’s Collection Likely To Sell at Auction for Over $70 M.
A foundation set up by media mogul and CBS founder William Paley will sell a trove of artworks at Sotheby’s that have long been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The groups of works, which include paintings and sculptures by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Auguste Rodin are expected to fetch a collective $70 million at auctions in New York and London this fall. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced plans by Paley’s namesake foundation to sell off 29 of the some 80 artworks that have been in the MoMA’s care since Paley’s death in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
Comments / 0