In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, a survivor shares the practices that continue to help her deal with depression and suicidal thoughts. Suicide can be a sticky topic to discuss, especially for those who have lost someone by such means or who have attempted it. As a suicide survivor myself, I sometimes think back to that day in 2016 when I was lying on my apartment floor losing consciousness. I felt at peace because my suffering was coming to an end and I could finally rest. Thankfully, work colleagues who noticed I didn’t turn up to the office several days in a row and that my phone had been switched off showed up at my apartment and knocked the door down.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO