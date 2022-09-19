Read full article on original website
Do I have PTSD? Take our self assessment test to help recognize the major symptoms
You may have PTSD if you experienced trauma and have severe reactions when reminded of the event. People with PTSD have high levels of stress hormones long after the traumatic event is over. PTSD is usually treated with therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Hypothyroidism Affect Your Mental Health?
Hypothyroidism is a common thyroid condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can impact mental well-being. Psychiatric symptoms like low mood, memory problems, and extreme fatigue are common among people with hypothyroidism. This article discusses the link between hypothyroidism and psychiatric symptoms, including signs...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
Healthline
Opioid Use May Play a Part in Anxiety — Here’s What to Know
They can cause many side effects, especially if you take high doses for a long period of time. Chronic use of either prescription or illegal opioids can cause constipation, drug-induced sleep apnea, and impaired sexual function. suggests prescription opioid use may increase your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Using...
Psych Centra
Can Hypnotherapy Help with Trauma?
Hypnotherapy induces a state of deep relaxation, which may be useful for healing from trauma. Trauma is a universal human experience. A traumatic event may involve anything from interpersonal abuse to a natural disaster to the sudden death of a loved one. When people struggle to process traumatic events or...
MedicalXpress
Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression
Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
Local doctors seek more representation in Alzheimer's studies
Alzheimer's Association community educator Maria Canales says Hispanics are about 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's.
U.S. adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says
U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
msn.com
U.S. task force proposes anxiety screenings for most adults
With recent polls showing high levels of anxiety and depression amongst Americans, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USTF) has proposed depression screenings for all adults and anxiety screenings for those under 65 not experiencing recognizable symptoms. The proposed measure intends to identify early signs of anxiety and depression in...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Gov’t panel wants ‘mental health screenings’ for all adults in America
A U.S. public health task force is now recommending that everyone over the age of 18 should undergo mental health screenings for depression and those between 19 and 64-years-old should be screened for anxiety disorders, even if they’re showing no symptoms of these mental health disorders. On Monday, the...
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of...
Essence
How I Moved Forward After My Suicide Attempt
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, a survivor shares the practices that continue to help her deal with depression and suicidal thoughts. Suicide can be a sticky topic to discuss, especially for those who have lost someone by such means or who have attempted it. As a suicide survivor myself, I sometimes think back to that day in 2016 when I was lying on my apartment floor losing consciousness. I felt at peace because my suffering was coming to an end and I could finally rest. Thankfully, work colleagues who noticed I didn’t turn up to the office several days in a row and that my phone had been switched off showed up at my apartment and knocked the door down.
Psych Centra
PTSD and its Effects on Marriage
People with PTSD can experience difficulty in marriage. But with informed support, they can overcome symptoms and experience a fulfilling relationship. As challenging as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be for the person experiencing it, it can also be hard for those around them. Some of the symptoms of PTSD involve issues with components of a healthy connection, such as:
Anxiety screening is now recommended for all adults under 65
For the first time ever, a panel of health experts recommends that all adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety. The new recommendations from the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) come in the wake of high stress levels in this population that were prevalent even before the COVID-19 pandemic. USPSTF aims aims for this new guidance to help clinicians identify mental health disorders earlier so that they do not go undetected. It made similar recommendations earlier this year for children and teens.
ADDitude
CDC: One in Four U.S. Adults Received Mental Health Care in 2021
Nearly one in four U.S. adults aged 18-44 has received mental health treatment in the past 12 months, a significant increase over previous years. In 2019, 19% of the same demographic received mental health care; that percentage rose to 23% in 2021, according to the 2019–2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).1 The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the survey.
I'm Listening: Find resources to support your mental health
Our resources page provides a comprehensive overview of programs for you or your loved ones to contribute to your overall well-being and mental health.
Psychiatric Times
Reading First-Hand Stories May Help Reduce Suicidal Thoughts
Reading 1 story a day might help those living with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Can reading an online story a day by someone with lived experience managing suicidal thoughts reduce your patient’s suicidal thoughts and behaviors? New research says yes. Investigators at Montefiore-Einstein, Harvard University, and The Mighty—an online...
Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression
Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
