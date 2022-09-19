Read full article on original website
Legendary Alligator Is Biggest Caught in Mississippi, May Be 100 Years Old
Alligator hunters Jim and Richie Denson told Facebook they "put a local legend in the boat," but "broke a heavy fishing rod and [a] snare pole."
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
One-in-a-Million White Spirit Bear Seen in Michigan: 'Sign of Great Change'
The extremely rare mammal, which is a type of black bear, was captured on a trail camera set up ahead of the state's hunting season.
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Tufted Puffin Spotted on Island Along Maine Coast in ‘Mind-blowingly Rare’ Sighting
Maine just added another mind-bogglingly rare bird species to its already incredible list, the Tufted Puffin. Mainers have witnessed two birds from great distances make infrequent visits to the state’s coast in such a short period of time, News Center Maine reports. The puffin’s recent appearance in Maine was described by the National Resources Council of Maine as “mind-blowingly rare.” According to a blog post on the NRCM’s website, the bird is native to Japan and Russia. Its closest breeding range is 2,500 miles away.
See the moment a shark launches onto a fishing boat in Maine
It was a close encounter of the fin-to-face kind for a group of startled fishermen on a charter boat in Maine last month. A 7-foot mako shark dropped in for a visit on the deck of the boat after launching itself out of the water while hooked on a line in a wild scene caught on video.
WATCH: Huge Buck Escapes Coyote Attack in Intense Showdown at Montana Lake
All Kristin Kolski wanted to accomplish on August 28 was to reel in some walleye on Montana’s Holter Lake. Instead, she got a rare video of a nearby buck trying to avoid getting attacked by coyotes. According to Kolski, she noticed something in the water about 20 yards ahead...
Commercial Fishermen Face Jail Time and Fines for Poaching Paddlefish in Mississippi
Two men from Kentucky are facing felony charges that include prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines after crossing state lines to poach a protected fish species. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, Lance Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, traveled to Mississippi on multiple occasions throughout the fall and winter of 2018 to poach paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which is closed to all paddlefish fishing.
MedicineNet.com
Deer Are Spreading Lyme Ticks in Suburban Backyards
They look so cute, grazing quietly in your backyard. But the overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests. The research points out that these deer, which carry ticks that transmit...
NPR
Maryland has eliminated these invasive 20-pound swimming rodents
It looks like a rat crossed with a beaver, with prominent orange teeth. It's an invasive swimming rodent that has wreaked havoc on wetlands of the Chesapeake Bay for the better half of a century, and now, officials say, the nutria has been driven out of Maryland. "It was not...
Wild Trail Cam Footage Captures The Moment A Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process
And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator. In this case, we have a hungry […] The post Wild Trail Cam Footage Captures The Moment A Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the United States. Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, including the agency’s director, Robert Santos, officially debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. With a population of 594 residents in 2020, the county seat is located 14.6 miles...
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
WATCH: Trail Runner Accidentally Ends up Leading Herd of Hundreds of Sheep
An unsuspecting trail runner became a shepherdess when she suddenly found a huge flock of sheep eagerly following her every step. On September 9, an artist exploring, Eleanor Scholz, a trail near Puy de Dôme, France found a woman leading the herd through the trees. Naturally, Scholz, a California native, stopped at the side of the trail and recorded the bizarre incident. She asked the runner about her odd situation, and apparently, the sheep didn’t belong to her. In fact, she wasn’t sure where they even came from.
