ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
WALKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
BOWERSVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baratunde Thurston
Outsider.com

Tufted Puffin Spotted on Island Along Maine Coast in ‘Mind-blowingly Rare’ Sighting

Maine just added another mind-bogglingly rare bird species to its already incredible list, the Tufted Puffin. Mainers have witnessed two birds from great distances make infrequent visits to the state’s coast in such a short period of time, News Center Maine reports. The puffin’s recent appearance in Maine was described by the National Resources Council of Maine as “mind-blowingly rare.” According to a blog post on the NRCM’s website, the bird is native to Japan and Russia. Its closest breeding range is 2,500 miles away.
MAINE STATE
Field & Stream

Commercial Fishermen Face Jail Time and Fines for Poaching Paddlefish in Mississippi

Two men from Kentucky are facing felony charges that include prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines after crossing state lines to poach a protected fish species. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, Lance Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, traveled to Mississippi on multiple occasions throughout the fall and winter of 2018 to poach paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which is closed to all paddlefish fishing.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Supermarkets#Red Pine#Travel Destinations#Blue Beeches#Coppertone
MedicineNet.com

Deer Are Spreading Lyme Ticks in Suburban Backyards

They look so cute, grazing quietly in your backyard. But the overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests. The research points out that these deer, which carry ticks that transmit...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Wild Trail Cam Footage Captures The Moment A Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator. In this case, we have a hungry […] The post Wild Trail Cam Footage Captures The Moment A Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the United States. Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, including the agency’s director, Robert Santos, officially debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. With a population of 594 residents in 2020, the county seat is located 14.6 miles...
HARTVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

WATCH: Trail Runner Accidentally Ends up Leading Herd of Hundreds of Sheep

An unsuspecting trail runner became a shepherdess when she suddenly found a huge flock of sheep eagerly following her every step. On September 9, an artist exploring, Eleanor Scholz, a trail near Puy de Dôme, France found a woman leading the herd through the trees. Naturally, Scholz, a California native, stopped at the side of the trail and recorded the bizarre incident. She asked the runner about her odd situation, and apparently, the sheep didn’t belong to her. In fact, she wasn’t sure where they even came from.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy