Saint Paul, MN

monitorsaintpaul.com

Local book celebrates voices of Black women

Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze 2022 – Discount Admission!

Enjoy the largest corn maze in Minnesota along with a pumpkin patch, a sunflower field, weekend hayrides, food trucks, a fall marketplace, and more at the 2022 Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze!. It’s time for fall fun, and I’m especially excited to bring my kids to the largest corn...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

'More normal year' coming?

After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul

As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
SAINT PAUL, MN
southsidepride.com

What's happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Ripe for the Picking: Minnesota Apple Harvest 2022

Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Calls to suicide lifeline increase 44% in Minnesota since transition to three-digit number, state says

MINNEAPOLIS -- More Minnesotans are seeking help since the state transitioned to 988 as the suicide prevention lifeline, the state health department said Monday. Calls have increased 44% to the state's four call centers where trained counselors are on the other line since the launch of the three-digit code in July. State officials attribute the uptick to 988 being easier to remember than the previous 1-800 number.  "The good news is word is getting out and people are hearing about the number and are feeling comfortable reaching out to us at that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

District 11: a place where your voice matters

Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
SAINT PAUL, MN

