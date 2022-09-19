Read full article on original website
fox9.com
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
monitorsaintpaul.com
Deidra Peaslee of Saint Paul College Selected for Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship
Deidra “Dee Dee” Peaslee, EdD, president at Saint Paul College, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. This program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
monitorsaintpaul.com
New program at Hamline aims to help working paraprofessionals earn their teaching licenses
Hamline University’s innovative Para Pathway program, which launched this fall, aims to support paraprofessionals across the state in earning bachelor’s degrees and teaching licenses in order to address the growing teacher shortage. “The purpose of this program is to remove barriers for folks who we know are going...
monitorsaintpaul.com
NEW CAREER PATHWAYS CENTER
Volunteers from 3M helped ready the new Career Pathway Center on the Saint Paul College campus on Aug. 31, 2022. The new Saint Paul Public Schools learning space features classrooms, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, collaboration areas and an outdoor courtyard where students from numerous post-secondary institutions can pursue college courses, industry, trade, advanced manufacturing, Vo Tech certifications and internships. The transformation was led by national education nonprofit Heart of America.
monitorsaintpaul.com
SPPS students show gains in all subjects on MCA test
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has released districtwide results for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) and ACCESS for English Language Learners (ELLs) for the 2021-22 school year. After two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) students showed gains across all subjects...
monitorsaintpaul.com
In unusual move, historic preservation committee didn’t support library nomination
Saint Paul Library Director Catherine Penkert has resigned. “I will be stepping away from my role as director to make room for another leader of a library system that holds such a special place in our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve you in leading libraries, particularly during the historic time of a global pandemic and racial reckoning,” she said via an online announcement on Sept. 6. She has been with the library system since 2018.
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
monitorsaintpaul.com
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul
As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
monitorsaintpaul.com
District 11: a place where your voice matters
Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
bulletin-news.com
Two Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
Two months after launching their distinctive companies in St. Paul’s Frogtown area, two Black women business owners want to leverage their success to give back to the neighborhood. The companies of Joyce Sanders and Shaunie Grigsby are now located at the Frogtown Crossroads retail area, which is situated at...
monitorsaintpaul.com
‘More normal year’ coming?
After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz leads GOP opponent Scott Jensen in race for governor
Gov. Tim Walz is leading Republican opponent Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor one week ahead of the start of early voting, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll of 800 likely voters shows Walz leading Jensen 48% to 41% in the governor's...
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
ktoe.com
Poll: Walz Leading Challenger Jensen In Governor’s Race
(Minneapolis, MN) — A poll from KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll shows Democratic Governor Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the governor’s race. Walz leads Jensen by seven points, with support for each divided along party lines. Just over 10-percent of voters are undecided. Walz’s approval rating stands at 52-percent.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul residents missing out on bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
Have you placed your yearly hefty throw order? In St. Paul, owners of residential properties with one to four units are required to sign up for the city’s organized garbage collection, which includes free annual pickup of two or three major waste items. Sofas, beds, and freezers may be...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
bulletin-news.com
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in Maplewood, St. Paul
A 45-year-old woman was given a 10-year jail term on Monday for firing at two random cars from her SUV on different days last year in Maplewood and St. Paul, hurting the drivers, who were hit in the head, and the drivers’ 4-year-old son, who was injured by broken glass.
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
