Saint Paul, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEW CAREER PATHWAYS CENTER

Volunteers from 3M helped ready the new Career Pathway Center on the Saint Paul College campus on Aug. 31, 2022. The new Saint Paul Public Schools learning space features classrooms, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, collaboration areas and an outdoor courtyard where students from numerous post-secondary institutions can pursue college courses, industry, trade, advanced manufacturing, Vo Tech certifications and internships. The transformation was led by national education nonprofit Heart of America.
SAINT PAUL, MN
State
Louisiana State
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
SPPS students show gains in all subjects on MCA test

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has released districtwide results for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) and ACCESS for English Language Learners (ELLs) for the 2021-22 school year. After two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) students showed gains across all subjects...
MINNESOTA STATE
In unusual move, historic preservation committee didn’t support library nomination

Saint Paul Library Director Catherine Penkert has resigned. “I will be stepping away from my role as director to make room for another leader of a library system that holds such a special place in our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve you in leading libraries, particularly during the historic time of a global pandemic and racial reckoning,” she said via an online announcement on Sept. 6. She has been with the library system since 2018.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul

As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
SAINT PAUL, MN
District 11: a place where your voice matters

Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
SAINT PAUL, MN
‘More normal year’ coming?

After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
