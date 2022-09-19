Saint Paul Library Director Catherine Penkert has resigned. “I will be stepping away from my role as director to make room for another leader of a library system that holds such a special place in our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve you in leading libraries, particularly during the historic time of a global pandemic and racial reckoning,” she said via an online announcement on Sept. 6. She has been with the library system since 2018.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO