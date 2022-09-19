Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
monitorsaintpaul.com
MEAN TO SKIM BUT READ WHOLE PAPER
Regardless of if the Ren Fest ticket opportunity still exists, I wanted to pass along some thanks. Many thanks for all your work to get local stories and events out to our communities! I moved to the Como neighborhood in 2021 as a new homeowner during the pandemic, and I’ve felt so much more connected by having this awesome resource.
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monitorsaintpaul.com
‘More normal year’ coming?
After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
monitorsaintpaul.com
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul
As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thriftyminnesota.com
Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze 2022 – Discount Admission!
Enjoy the largest corn maze in Minnesota along with a pumpkin patch, a sunflower field, weekend hayrides, food trucks, a fall marketplace, and more at the 2022 Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze!. It’s time for fall fun, and I’m especially excited to bring my kids to the largest corn...
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
monitorsaintpaul.com
New program at Hamline aims to help working paraprofessionals earn their teaching licenses
Hamline University’s innovative Para Pathway program, which launched this fall, aims to support paraprofessionals across the state in earning bachelor’s degrees and teaching licenses in order to address the growing teacher shortage. “The purpose of this program is to remove barriers for folks who we know are going...
monitorsaintpaul.com
District 11: a place where your voice matters
Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 charged with racketeering over downtown Minneapolis cellphone theft crime ring
Racketeering charges were filed Tuesday against a group of Twin Cities residents accused of running a “highly organized” crime ring that involved stealing cellphones from people in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges 12 suspects worked together for nearly a year to systematically steal cell phones,...
monitorsaintpaul.com
In unusual move, historic preservation committee didn’t support library nomination
Saint Paul Library Director Catherine Penkert has resigned. “I will be stepping away from my role as director to make room for another leader of a library system that holds such a special place in our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve you in leading libraries, particularly during the historic time of a global pandemic and racial reckoning,” she said via an online announcement on Sept. 6. She has been with the library system since 2018.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
starjournalnow.com
Obituary: Sarah Stone Cordova
Sarah Stone Cordova, born Sarah Mead Stone in St. Paul, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in an Aurora, Colo. hospital at the age of 64. After high school in DePere, Sarah and her father went to Breckenridge, Colo., to work for the winter, but found her permanent home and stayed, her home on Moss Rock Road in Longmont her anchor. Quoted as saying, “I don’t read in my spare time; spare time is what I have when I’m not reading,” she was truly a lifelong learner.
monitorsaintpaul.com
Deidra Peaslee of Saint Paul College Selected for Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship
Deidra “Dee Dee” Peaslee, EdD, president at Saint Paul College, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. This program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Comments / 3