Chalkbeat

Students suing over “Know Justice, Know Peace” trademark speak out

Two days after filing a lawsuit alleging that Denver Public Schools unlawfully tried to trademark the name of a student-run racial justice podcast, two current students and a recent graduate said Wednesday that the district’s actions made them feel wronged.Kaliah Yizar, a senior at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, said the district’s attempt to trademark the podcast name — “Know Justice, Know Peace” — is contradictory to its claim...
DENVER, CO
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Sustainability in the Pet Industry

As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
PET SERVICES

