Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Check out the area large, small school football rankings after three weeks of games
1. Edna Karr 3-0 (Last week: 1) Karr keeps winning against Easton. Now comes a 9-5A debut against St. Augustine. Destrehan in three games: 49-0, 42-6 and 42-7. Next is Hahnville. Last year’s score: 42-7. 3. John Curtis 2-1 (6) Curtis, swept by Jesuit in two games last season,...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Bills ticket prices skyrocketing on secondary market
Although the Buffalo Bills’$2 2022 season is just about in its third week, ticket prices for games on the secondary market are shooting through the roof. Read more here:
Comments / 0