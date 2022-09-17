Troy Masters, LA Blade Publisher, 917-406-1619, tmasters@losangelesblade.com. Ged Kenslea, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Director of Communications, 323-791-5526, ged.kenslea@ahf.org. Kevin Jimenez, ELAC College Public Relations Manager, 323-265-8807, JimeneKA@elac.edu. Los Angeles Blade Magazine to Host Monkey Pox Town Hall at ELAC. WHAT: Monkey Pox Town Hall. WHEN: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 6:00 PM...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO