Effective: 2022-09-18 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving southeast at 40 mph. The storm in southeast Lewis County has weakened. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ewing and Maywood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LEWIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO