ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia

There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Your neighborhood guide to fall festivals in metro Atlanta

We all know what it means when the air gets crisper and cooler and the leaves slightly start changing colors – it’s fall, y’all! With the start of the autumn season comes all the fall festivals where you can enjoy the cooler weather and colorful trees with your friends. We’ve rounded up some of the most notable fall festivals in metro Atlanta that you won’t want to miss.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Tucker, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Blairsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post

Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Metro Atlanta#Pub Crawl#North Point Mall#Travel Destinations#Fox#German#Cubs Zoo Atlanta#Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#Machine#English
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames

SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 injured in Atlanta shooting along Downtown Connector

ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m., police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for about...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy