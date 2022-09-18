Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall
If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
AccessAtlanta
Your neighborhood guide to fall festivals in metro Atlanta
We all know what it means when the air gets crisper and cooler and the leaves slightly start changing colors – it’s fall, y’all! With the start of the autumn season comes all the fall festivals where you can enjoy the cooler weather and colorful trees with your friends. We’ve rounded up some of the most notable fall festivals in metro Atlanta that you won’t want to miss.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
chainstoreage.com
Toro Development’s debut will come at new town center north of Atlanta
The man who directed the development of one of the most highly regarded retail centers in the country—Avalon in Alpharetta—has just unveiled the plans for his new company’s first ground-up mixed-use center. Mark Toro and his Toro Development Company has announced its plans for Medley, a 43-acre...
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
APS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
fox5atlanta.com
2 injured in Atlanta shooting along Downtown Connector
ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m., police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for about...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar To Open First Georgia Restaurant
Austin, Texas’ burger joint is bringing its craft burgers, shareable fries and margaritas this October to Atlanta
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
