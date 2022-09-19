Nelsonville – Two people have been arrested and charged with Endangering children after their two kids were in the streets of Nelsonville. According to police reports officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a juvenile-related complaint. The caller reported a 5-year-old and 2-year-old keep getting out of their house and going into the street. Officers located the juveniles a few houses down the Street. One of the children advised that their dad was at work and the mother was inside sleeping. Athens County Children Services was requested.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO