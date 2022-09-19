BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the coolest weather of the season is poised to move into the state on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be courtesy of a low off the California coast that will swing into Oregon on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine here in the Treasure Valley with highs in the mid 80's. It could get a little breezy ahead of this low tomorrow afternoon. On Wednesday, the low will shift into Western Idaho by the afternoon. This could trigger some scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. Highs will gradually drop into the 70's that afternoon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO