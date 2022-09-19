Read full article on original website
Post Register
Severe showers and thunderstorms in South-Central Idaho possible this afternoon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the National Weather Service, there could be severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds in south-central Idaho this afternoon and evening. The eastern mountains in Idaho could also see heavy rain this afternoon and evening. More showers and thunderstorms are expected again in...
Post Register
It's going to feel like Autumn on Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A storm has been spinning over northern California for the last 5 days. In the meantime, the Treasure Valley has been warm and dry. However, the California storm is now headed our way. I’m expecting a significant change to our weather as the storm approaches and leaves the state. This will usher in the coolest air of the season for Idaho.
Post Register
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday — three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory — sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.
Post Register
Expecting a cold front to kick off Autumn
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the coolest weather of the season is poised to move into the state on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be courtesy of a low off the California coast that will swing into Oregon on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine here in the Treasure Valley with highs in the mid 80's. It could get a little breezy ahead of this low tomorrow afternoon. On Wednesday, the low will shift into Western Idaho by the afternoon. This could trigger some scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. Highs will gradually drop into the 70's that afternoon.
Post Register
Following new Montana law, nonprofits teach raw milk safety
BIG TIMBER, Montana — A collection of Montana farmers, public health officials and raw milk advocates gathered behind Allison Cooley Agee as she showed off her on-farm lab equipment for her raw milk dairy. Agee tests her cows’ milk weekly. Pressing the sample into a test plate and placing...
Post Register
Opinion: Water Resources Development Act: Expanding collaborative partnerships in Idaho
Through collaborative processes, we can achieve workable solutions to some of the most challenging issues involving our natural resources that balance the clear need for ecological health, adhere to multiple-use principles and achieve economic vitality. Good Neighbor Authority plays a key part in preventing forest fires and is a prime example of what can be achieved when agencies work together to implement a shared vision of healthy, productive lands. The Senate-passed Water Resources Development Act extended GNA to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve federal lands in Idaho.
Post Register
Idaho and Taiwan sign two-year wheat trade agreement
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier. The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho...
Post Register
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say...
Post Register
16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program
The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
Post Register
Grandson of Alabama champ pledges NIL money to CTE research
As a walk-on long snapper — even one at powerhouse Alabama — Kneeland Hibbett doesn’t figure to rake in a lucrative endorsement deal. What he does earn he wants to put to good use.
Post Register
ACC moving headquarters in NC from Greensboro to Charlotte
The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced Tuesday it would move its offices from Greensboro — the city where it was founded in 1953 — to downtown Charlotte in 2023. In a news release, the league said it will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period for the relocation.
