Josie
1d ago

I have had shingles three times. The first time was absolutely terribly painful. Had to go to Doctor twice for medication. Couldn’t stand clothes on my body. The next two times was not as bad. Each time was lighter. Haven’t had it in about five years. Hopefully it doesn’t return anymore. I feel like mine was brought on by stress.

L.V.
2d ago

Shingles can and often does, appear on the face..not limited to just the trunk of the body!

Cheryl Koehler
1d ago

What the article is not pointing out is that you have to have had chicken pox first for any of the triggers to apply.

