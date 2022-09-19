ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
