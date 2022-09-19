Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Golf Digest
Greg Norman says he was asked not to attend PGA Tour event he founded; event director said decision was mutual
CHARLOTTE — Despite creating the event more than 30 years ago, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The two-time major winner and head of the Saudi Arabia-funded rival to the PGA Tour took...
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
Golf.com
This stunning three-putt cost Danny Willett nearly $600,000. Here’s how he explained it
Last season on the PGA Tour, Danny Willett attempted 148 putts from between 3 and 5 feet. He made 135 of them. That’s a conversion rate of 91.22%. So, when Willett sized up a birdie putt from 3 feet 7 inches on the 72nd hole of the Fortinet Championship Sunday, you had to like his chances.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Greg Norman told not to attend PGA Tour event he founded due to LIV Golf ties
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been told not to attend the QBE shootout, an event he founded, this year. Norman took to Instagram to voice his frustrations on the matter, as the Shootout is a PGA Tour event that’s scheduled for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
Fox News
Danny Willet loses Fortinet Championship after disastrous three-putt finish
The 2022 PGA Tour season was off to a dramatic start on Sunday after Danny Willett seemingly handed Max Homa his fifth title on the Tour after a disastrous three-putt finish on the final hole of the Fortinet Championship. Willet, whose lone win on the Tour came in 2016 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker launches True Aim ball markers to help you read greens better (plus, Bryson’s feedback)
Tim Tucker – a veteran PGA Tour caddie, who most notably worked with Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 until 2021 – has turned his green reading expertise into a new True Aim Marker, which is a ball marker designed to simplify the green reading and alignment process in order to make more putts.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s all-time twist ending, Bryson DeChambeau’s embarrassing injury and the one way Team USA could lose the Presidents Cup
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we never realized how dangerous golf was until this year. First, there was that Australian pro who sliced his hand open trying to move a stake. Then Jordan Spieth nearly fell off a cliff at Pebble Beach. And now Bryson DeChambeau nearly got decapitated by a gallery rope.
Comments / 0