The royal court's mourning period is not over yet. But the monarchy rolls on.
The United Kingdom may be re-emerging from a self-imposed lockdown, which saw businesses across the country close in a sign of respect for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but the royal court continues to grieve.
US has privately warned Russia of consequences of using a nuclear weapon
The U.S. has privately been warning the Kremlin for months of consequences if they use a nuclear weapon in their conflict with Ukraine, according to officials. Anonymous officials told The Washington Post that the White House has publicly been purposefully vague about what those consequences would be in an attempt to build concern among Russian…
See giant line of cars trying to flee Russia
Countries bordering Russia are reporting a stark uptick in border crossings as Russians’ fears grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization plan. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
Putin invaded to put 'decent people' in Kyiv, says Italy's Berlusconi
ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "pushed" into invading Ukraine and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has said, drawing fierce criticism just ahead of Italy's election.
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 of them with visible signs of torture. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, and the region’s police chief, Volodymyr Tymoshko, told reporters in Izium on Friday that three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive this month. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said.
New abnormal: 2022 should be a cooler year — but keeps breaking heat records
We're seeing counterintuitive contrast of drought and flood — sometimes in the same place in the same season.
LIVE: USMNT Faces Japan in Pre-World Cup Friendly
Follow along as the U.S. men’s national team continues its preparation for the World Cup by facing one of Asia’s top sides.
Violent unrest continues in Iran, state TV suggests 26 dead
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces early Friday following the death of a young woman in police custody, as Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details. Although the scope of the protests across some dozen Iranian cities and towns remains unclear, the movement represents the widest unrest since 2019, when rights groups said hundreds of people were killed in a violent crackdown. Iran has also disrupted internet access to the outside world, according to internet traffic monitor...
