Europe

The Hill

US has privately warned Russia of consequences of using a nuclear weapon

The U.S. has privately been warning the Kremlin for months of consequences if they use a nuclear weapon in their conflict with Ukraine, according to officials. Anonymous officials told The Washington Post that the White House has publicly been purposefully vague about what those consequences would be in an attempt to build concern among Russian…
CNN

See giant line of cars trying to flee Russia

Countries bordering Russia are reporting a stark uptick in border crossings as Russians’ fears grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization plan. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
The Associated Press

Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 of them with visible signs of torture. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, and the region’s police chief, Volodymyr Tymoshko, told reporters in Izium on Friday that three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive this month. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said.
The Associated Press

Violent unrest continues in Iran, state TV suggests 26 dead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces early Friday following the death of a young woman in police custody, as Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details. Although the scope of the protests across some dozen Iranian cities and towns remains unclear, the movement represents the widest unrest since 2019, when rights groups said hundreds of people were killed in a violent crackdown. Iran has also disrupted internet access to the outside world, according to internet traffic monitor...
