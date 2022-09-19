UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.

