BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights
Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
Charr warns ‘dosser’ Tyson Fury he’ll ‘smash his pretty face’ and hopes Gypsy King fights him instead of Anthony Joshua
FORMER heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr has urged Tyson Fury to fight him instead of Anthony Joshua. Fury, 34, is set to face Joshua, 32, in a huge 'Battle of Britain' heavyweight bout in December. A 60-40 purse split has already been agreed with the fight expected to take place at...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
