Las Vegas, NV

BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder

By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn

By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight

By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights

Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This

Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
COMBAT SPORTS

