Read full article on original website
Related
Registering for democracy
As we head into the final month before the midterm elections, one thing has become clear across the country: young people are ticked off and determined to stop extremist Republicans from taking our country back in time. All three crises we’re facing as a country — the climate crisis, economic...
Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads
As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail. With the exception of Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire, early voting is allowed in 46 states and is offered in different forms such as drop boxes, mail or early voting in person. It’s important to check with your state’s election office, because different states have different deadlines and options available. In...
National Voter Registration Day 2022: How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step
National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 48 days away from Election Day. Here's a step-by-step guide to prepare you to cast your ballot on Nov. 8. The post National Voter Registration Day 2022: How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step appeared first on NewsOne.
BLK Partners With When We All Vote For National Voter Registration Day
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, BLK launches their partnership with "When We All Vote." Read more details inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Ready To Vote On National Voter Registration Day: Why It Matters
With midterm elections looming, it's important to ensure you're ready to head to the polls.
Washington Examiner
We need accurate voter rolls
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, with the goal of registering tens of thousands of potential voters to vote. All eligible adults should register to vote. People are lucky that we live in a republic in which we are each given a chance to have our voice heard at the ballot box.
Vox
Ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, Vox’s September Highlight Issue Examines the Role of Latino Voters Nationwide
Today, Vox released its September Highlight issue examining the role of Latino voters in the United States ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, where Latino communities could prove to be decisive in the battle for Congress. Through the issue, Vox dives into the heterogeneity of a voting bloc that is often treated like a monolith and an afterthought by political parties in order to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters. View the issue HERE.
Vox
High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression
Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of states have enacted restrictive voting laws — legislation that limits how, where, and when voters can cast a ballot. During the first two years of the pandemic, states expanded voting options, ushering in unprecedented access to the ballot via 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes, and other measures. But following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, the myth of voter fraud and a stolen election quickly spread. By May of 2022, nearly 400 restrictive bills had been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.19.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * The latest national NBC News poll showed Democrats and Republicans tied on the congressional generic ballot, with both parties garnering 46% support. * In the wake of New Hampshire’s primaries last week, the latest Emerson College poll offered...
Comments / 0