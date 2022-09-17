CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS-ZONING MEETING OF OCTOBER 4, 2022 A meeting of the BZAZ will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room, 1st Floor, 2 George St. The meeting will be live streamed and recorded on the City of Charleston BZA-Z YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBofP1rUHr3PnAGIY3w7a5Q/playlists. Detailed information on agenda items, with instructions on how to submit comments, will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bza-z or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following applications will be considered. A. Review of minutes and deferred applications from previously advertised BZA-Z agendas. For information call 724-3781. B. New applications. 1. 411 MEETING ST. (ELLIOTBOROUGH/ CANNONBOROUGH) (459-09-03-114) Request amendment under Sec. 54-964 of the BZAZ approval granted on June 7, 2016, to change the Board's condition of approval for a 300-unit accommodations use from a requirement for a minimum of 159 residential units with at least 231 bedrooms to be constructed and maintained on-site to a requirement for a minimum of 100 residential units with at least 146 bedrooms to be constructed and maintained on-site. Zoned MU-2 2. 18 SHERIDAN RD. (SOUTH WINDERMERE) (421-05-00-148) Request variance from Sec. 54-301 to allow a 1-story screen porch addition with a 6-ft. west side setback (9-ft. required). Zoned SR-1 3. 32 CHARLOTTE ST. (MAZYCK/WRAGGBOROUGH) (459-13-01-100) Request special exception under Sec. 54-110 to allow a vertical extension (2nd flr. laundry room) of a non-conforming building footprint with a 1.1-ft. east side setback (3-ft. required). Zoned DR-1F 4. 6, 8 and 10 STOCKER DR. (OLD WINDERMERE) (421-06-00-112 AND 172) Request variance from Sec. 54-824 to allow three lots that do not meet the minimum 74-ft. frontage requirement on a public right-of-way (Lot frontages for 6 Stocker Dr. is 60.8-ft, 8 Stocker Dr. is 54.7-ft. and 10 Stocker Dr. is 34.3-ft. Request variance from Sec. 54-301 to allow 8 Stocker Dr. with a 5.5-ft. north side; to allow 10 Stocker Dr. with a 4.8-ft. south side setback, a 15.7-ft. total side setback (9-ft. and 18-ft. required). Zoned SR-2 For more information, contact the Zoning and Codes Division Office at 724-3781. In accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or email to schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2023459.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO