FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees
Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant DMV office will be relocated next year, but it's unknown as to where
MOUNT PLEASANT — The only state Department of Motor Vehicles office east of the Cooper River is expected to move in 2023 to an as-yet-undecided location that may not be in the town. "The DMV is actively looking at property in the Mt. Pleasant area, to include Awendaw and...
The Post and Courier
5 new restaurants coming to Charleston; footwear, pet supply, golf cart shops host openings
Some international cuisine is on the menu at five new dining venues coming to the Lowcountry. In North Charleston, a new Latin-infused restaurant will backfill the space where a Cuban eatery once operated. El Callao plans to open in October at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently renovated and renamed...
The Post and Courier
New 336-unit apartment project coming to North Charleston near the airport
NORTH CHARLESTON — A 336-unit multifamily development is on the way to the Lowcountry, not far from Charleston International Airport. New York City-based real estate management and investment firm CP Capital is partnering with Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners on the new three-story project to be called Montague Corners.
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
The Post and Courier
Cargo ship loads up and goes deep at the Port of Charleston
One of the biggest container ships to call on the East Coast put the Charleston Harbor deepening project to the test last week. The MSC Rayshmi, which visited the Wando Welch Terminal on Sept. 14-15, set a record for the deepest draft at the port at 48 feet and 11 inches.
The Post and Courier
Food Lion to hold ribbon cutting ceremony September 21
First 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The Kingstree Food Lion will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, to officially unveil significant changes made in the store over the last several months. On Sept. 21, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250, and additional giveaways will take place over the next several days.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Meeting - October 4, 2022
CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS-ZONING MEETING OF OCTOBER 4, 2022 A meeting of the BZAZ will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room, 1st Floor, 2 George St. The meeting will be live streamed and recorded on the City of Charleston BZA-Z YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBofP1rUHr3PnAGIY3w7a5Q/playlists. Detailed information on agenda items, with instructions on how to submit comments, will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bza-z or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following applications will be considered. A. Review of minutes and deferred applications from previously advertised BZA-Z agendas. For information call 724-3781. B. New applications. 1. 411 MEETING ST. (ELLIOTBOROUGH/ CANNONBOROUGH) (459-09-03-114) Request amendment under Sec. 54-964 of the BZAZ approval granted on June 7, 2016, to change the Board's condition of approval for a 300-unit accommodations use from a requirement for a minimum of 159 residential units with at least 231 bedrooms to be constructed and maintained on-site to a requirement for a minimum of 100 residential units with at least 146 bedrooms to be constructed and maintained on-site. Zoned MU-2 2. 18 SHERIDAN RD. (SOUTH WINDERMERE) (421-05-00-148) Request variance from Sec. 54-301 to allow a 1-story screen porch addition with a 6-ft. west side setback (9-ft. required). Zoned SR-1 3. 32 CHARLOTTE ST. (MAZYCK/WRAGGBOROUGH) (459-13-01-100) Request special exception under Sec. 54-110 to allow a vertical extension (2nd flr. laundry room) of a non-conforming building footprint with a 1.1-ft. east side setback (3-ft. required). Zoned DR-1F 4. 6, 8 and 10 STOCKER DR. (OLD WINDERMERE) (421-06-00-112 AND 172) Request variance from Sec. 54-824 to allow three lots that do not meet the minimum 74-ft. frontage requirement on a public right-of-way (Lot frontages for 6 Stocker Dr. is 60.8-ft, 8 Stocker Dr. is 54.7-ft. and 10 Stocker Dr. is 34.3-ft. Request variance from Sec. 54-301 to allow 8 Stocker Dr. with a 5.5-ft. north side; to allow 10 Stocker Dr. with a 4.8-ft. south side setback, a 15.7-ft. total side setback (9-ft. and 18-ft. required). Zoned SR-2 For more information, contact the Zoning and Codes Division Office at 724-3781. In accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or email to schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2023459.
The Post and Courier
Charleston needs 27 ditch cleaners to help reduce flooding. It has 7.
If there's rain in the overnight forecast, John Rock doesn't sleep, even at low tide. While sea level rise is to blame for dozens of floods in Charleston each year, Rock's problem is a clogged ditch. When storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in the city on Sept....
The Post and Courier
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
The Post and Courier
AT&T service out for days in north Mount Pleasant
Some AT&T customers in Mount Pleasant who lost service late last week remain without cable and internet access. "We are working to repair a fiber cut that is disrupting service for a very small number of customers in the north Mount Pleasant area," an AT&T spokesperson said Sept. 19. The...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rezones land for more homes
Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
The Post and Courier
Committee recommends 'modified' year-round calendar to Georgetown County School Board
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District students might be attending school on a modified year-round schedule starting in August 2023. A committee to consider adoption of a "modified" year-round calendar for the district's 2023-24 academic year recommended approval to the Georgetown County School Board at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown/Horry Community Calendar
Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive on Sept. 1 and it will run until Oct. 30. In partnership with Funds2Orgs, Saint Frances Animal Center is asking new or gently worn shoes be dropped off for donation. Saint Frances Animal Center will collect the shoes and Funds2Orgs with then pick up the shoes during the first part of November. The shoes are refurbished and shipped around the world to developing countries to help create Micro-enterprises to provide jobs, promote commerce and give folks a path out of poverty.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston man on bail in two criminal cases charged in slaying at James Island bar
NORTH CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man on bail in two other criminal cases has been accused of shooting a man to death last month at a James Island bar. Desmon Latrell Champagne was arrested the afternoon of Sept. 19 at a North Charleston apartment complex on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: Cabbage Row
Federal style / Stuccoed brick / Hipped roof / Three stories. This late-18th-century building was constructed as a double tenement with a central arched passage affording open access to the rear work yard and separate kitchen buildings. The word “tenement” in earlier times simply referred to any building that was built as a rental investment.
The Post and Courier
Man arrested in North Charleston burglary spree that included police warehouse
NORTH CHARLESTON — Detectives say a Dorchester man is responsible for a spate of burglaries in the past three months that targeted industrial supply stores and a police warehouse. North Charleston police charged Eric Mack Sept. 20 with nine counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and two...
The Post and Courier
New cruisers coming for Berkeley County deputies
So how many high powered Chevy Tahoe, pursuit vehicles can one buy with $1.6 million? About 42 of them according the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. At the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting members approved the lowest bid from the seller which came in at $1,599,780.00. Once the bid is verified county deputies will soon get the new vehicles. In its pitch to council, the agency said it needed the units to maintain fleet mobility.
The Post and Courier
IOP Council votes to hold public disciplinary hearing for councilwoman
After she released information discussed in executive session, the Isle of Palms City Council voted to hold a public disciplinary hearing for Councilwoman Katie Miars. The council held a special meeting on Sept. 13 in the small courtroom on Palm Boulevard to discuss the disciplinary process. Miars disclosed information that...
The Post and Courier
Random searches yielded hundreds of prohibited items, including weapons, last year at CCSD
Charleston County School District will search high school students for weapons and other contraband this year, continuing safety measures that have been in place since 2019. Parents of CCSD high schoolers were notified the random searches would resume in a letter officials sent out recently. The random search program began in the spring of 2019 but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-22 school year was the first full year of the program.
