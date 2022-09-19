For a moment, they were side by side at their machines: Ian Richard Devaney, the lithe frontman with his flopsy hair and boxer’s nose, and his main accomplice and partner, synthesizer wave-tamer and whip-cracker Aidan Noell. Noell had spent much of the Nation Of Language set at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave.) pushing her Moog Sub 37 towards its expressive limits, turning dials, coaxing all the glassy textures and fluttering leads out of her synthesizer that she could, and sometimes trusting in her sequencers, standing back and gazing at Devaney with a big, goofy, flirty smile on her face. Now it was his hands on the Moog keys, and hers slid over to a Prophet 6, and they were shoulder to shoulder, twitching to the rhythms of “This Fractured Mind,” leaning into the synthetic riffs, their bodies moving in synchronicity. Then, smiling, her eyes closed, Noell spun away, hands clenched behind her back, lost to the clatter of the drum machines and the ecstasy of synthpop at its purest.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO