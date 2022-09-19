Read full article on original website
mypaperonline.com
Harvest Dinner Dance.
Wayne Elks Lodge #2181, 50 Hinchman Ave., Wayne, NJ Proudly presents a Harvest Dinner Dance. The dance will take place on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30PM. Menu by Chef Bob Fisher includes asst. rolls & bread, beef barley soup, garden salad, roast loin of pork w/gravy (chicken on request at time of reservation only), mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce. Beverages include coffee, tea, and dessert.
ocscanner.news
SEARCHING FOR A LAP TO LAY MY HEAD ON – COULD YOURS BE IT?
Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!
brides.com
An Art-Inspired Summer Wedding in the Hamptons
Ksenia Artemyeva and Richard Adams met on Broadway—the street, that is—at a restaurant in New York City’s Theater District. Years later, after Richard proposed in the exact same location, they’d pay homage to the special street by selecting “Nights on Broadway” as the song for their first dance at their wedding.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
mypaperonline.com
National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls
The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
Newark Porchfest Scheduled for Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Newark Porchfest takes place in the Forest Hill Historic District of Newark. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts with music of all genres, art, dance, food, and activities for children. The rain date is Sunday, September 25. Over 100...
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
N.J. marching band of the week: Bloomfield High School Marching Bengals (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New Jersey
There have been some pretty big and exciting changes in New Jersey over the course of the past few years due to the highly anticipated opening of the American Dream in East Rutherford.
jcitytimes.com
Nation Of Language and GIFT at White Eagle Hall
For a moment, they were side by side at their machines: Ian Richard Devaney, the lithe frontman with his flopsy hair and boxer’s nose, and his main accomplice and partner, synthesizer wave-tamer and whip-cracker Aidan Noell. Noell had spent much of the Nation Of Language set at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave.) pushing her Moog Sub 37 towards its expressive limits, turning dials, coaxing all the glassy textures and fluttering leads out of her synthesizer that she could, and sometimes trusting in her sequencers, standing back and gazing at Devaney with a big, goofy, flirty smile on her face. Now it was his hands on the Moog keys, and hers slid over to a Prophet 6, and they were shoulder to shoulder, twitching to the rhythms of “This Fractured Mind,” leaning into the synthetic riffs, their bodies moving in synchronicity. Then, smiling, her eyes closed, Noell spun away, hands clenched behind her back, lost to the clatter of the drum machines and the ecstasy of synthpop at its purest.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Anthony David's in Hoboken, NJ
There are few places in Hoboken I would go for dinner in a heartbeat. Anthony David’s is one of them. The restaurant from Chef Pino who also owns Bin 14 Uptown is a true gem, serving succulent food for brunch or dinner, although, if I had to pick, it would be brunch where this place is usually packed.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
jerseycityupfront.com
Health-focused cafe Alfalfa to open in Jersey City
Hoboken-based Alfalfa is coming to Jersey City. The health-focused cafe will open in the Powerhouse Arts District at 160 First Street. Alfalfa is known for its menu of healthy eats, in particular its variety of salads. Salads can be customized to your liking with toppings such as tofu, Peruvian chicken thighs, quinoa, and queso blanco. They also offer burritos and 16-ounce cups of bone broth. To help satisfy your sweet tooth, Alfalfa also has a menu of gluten free donuts that includes flavors like tres leches, lemon thyme, and mascarpone.
Powerhouse at Prudential Center 2022: Where to buy tickets to see Kodak Black and Moneybagg Yo
Oct. 29 can’t come soon enough. On that Saturday, the annual Powerhouse 105.1 concert will touch down at Newark’s Prudential Center with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. The five headliners set to take the stage are Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, TEMS and Spin Kings...
SUV Slams Into Tree In Glen Rock
No injuries were reported after an SUV slammed into a tree in Glen Rock. The female driver screamed at a photographer not to take pictures following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Cornwall Road near Fairmount Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neither she nor a young boy in the backseat were...
hobokengirl.com
These Local Kids + Teens are Improving Hudson County’s Environment
We are so lucky to live where we do — in a bustling community with so many shops, restaurants, and public transportation options that take you right into New York City. We also have our own spots of nature + greenery, and our local environment — much like any other — needs upkeep and care. Opportunities for Hudson County children and teens to explore the wild world of nature in our urban environment are increasing tremendously due to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development program, which is now in its second year and going strong. Not only are these local kids + teens getting to explore and learn about our county, but they’re also taking tremendous strides to help improve and care for our ecosystem. Read on to learn all about Local 4-H Youth.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Dayi’nin Yeri, Cliffside Park, NJ
Dayi’nin Yeri, a Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant located in Cliffside Park, has opened their second location. It’s also located in Cliffside Park, with the original spot open since 1994. The lahmacun and kebab house offers a menu (View Menu) of salads, soups, pide (Turkish pizza), kebabs, dessert and more.
