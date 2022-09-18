Read full article on original website
DeSantis news: Martha’s Vineyard migrant survived torture in Mexico as Delaware flight ‘scam’ revealed
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.After the DeSantis administration dismissed reports of a second flight, this time to Delaware, migrants in San Antonio told the Miami-Herald how they were lured to scheduled flight to the state with false promises...
‘The Most Successful Extremist Group in the Digital Age’
With its leadership in jail or facing charges after Jan. 6, many wrote the Proud Boys off. But that’s a dangerous mistake, according to a new book on the extremist group.
Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host to resume Sandy Hook hoax testimony after furious rant
Alex Jones screamed that he was “done apologising” for his Sandy Hook hoax lies as the families of victims cried in court.Jones took the witness stand Thursday in his second defamation trial to determine how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the shooting.He lost his temper after being told he put a “target on the back” of victims’ families by calling them “crisis actors” in the 2012 elementary school shooting he branded a hoax in broadcasts to millions.“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said...
