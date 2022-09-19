Why the crate is great, making the decision to crate train your puppy/dog. Their crate is their den; crate training your dog is an easy way to communicate with them that he/she is accounted and well cared for, crates can be a very high value area for your pup. With good training, crates become their oasis. Initiate positive emotional associations for them inside of the crate from the start. Canines are masters at making associations, making the crate a happy place will soothe and comfort your dog when they need to cool off or reset. Providing treats to your dog when they enter and feeding your dog in their crate is a positive stimulus for your dog which forms the positive associate we are looking to achieve. A crate is an excellent safety measure for dogs while you’re occupied, it safeguards them and your home from accidental nibbling or potty mistakes. Keeping dogs crated is essential for setting boundaries in the home and to offer them an area that is designated just for them. Dogs need alone time too. Boundaries, such as a crate at home, is a clear communication directly to your dog which prevents confusion for them.

