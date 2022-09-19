ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?

In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
PETS
msn.com

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
ANIMALS
msn.com

Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
PETS
The US Sun

I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train

THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Senior Rescue Dog Being Treated to Her First Ice Cream Sundae Is Amazing

One of the best parts about being a dog owner is being able to spoil our beloved pets. All dogs deserve to be showered in love like this, but unfortunately, some don't have that opportunity in their lifetime. One person decided that a senior rescue pup needed to have this experience, and the result is amazing.
PETS
PetsRadar

4 setter dog breeds that make wonderful companions

Spirited and fun-loving, these setter dog breeds thrive on an outdoorsy lifestyle and will shower you with bucket loads of affection along the way. Setter dog breeds are hard to overlook if you’re in the market for an active and affectionate pup with a sweet and loyal nature that makes for an utterly devoted companion. Outstanding hunters and incredibly people-focused, these dogs do wonderfully with sporty and outdoorsy individuals and families.
PETS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Why the crate is great, making the decision to crate train your puppy/dog.

Why the crate is great, making the decision to crate train your puppy/dog. Their crate is their den; crate training your dog is an easy way to communicate with them that he/she is accounted and well cared for, crates can be a very high value area for your pup. With good training, crates become their oasis. Initiate positive emotional associations for them inside of the crate from the start. Canines are masters at making associations, making the crate a happy place will soothe and comfort your dog when they need to cool off or reset. Providing treats to your dog when they enter and feeding your dog in their crate is a positive stimulus for your dog which forms the positive associate we are looking to achieve. A crate is an excellent safety measure for dogs while you’re occupied, it safeguards them and your home from accidental nibbling or potty mistakes. Keeping dogs crated is essential for setting boundaries in the home and to offer them an area that is designated just for them. Dogs need alone time too. Boundaries, such as a crate at home, is a clear communication directly to your dog which prevents confusion for them.
PETS
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
KREX

Roice-Hurst prepares for “Wine and Whiskers Gala”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Roice-Hurst Humane Society is on a mission to promote bonds between pets and people — and one of their favorite ways to bring them together is through their annual “Wine and Whiskers Gala”. The gala happens this Saturday, September 24th. You can indulge in a glass of wine, tasty food […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Henry County Daily Herald

50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For

Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
PETS
Outdoor Life

The Best Duck Hunting Dogs

Who doesn’t love a retriever? They’re smart, athletic, obedient, and biddable dogs that love to work. They also love to please their owners. Plus, the best duck hunting dogs will also make you a more effective waterfowler. They’ll finder birds that no human hunter could, and they allow you to hunt places that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise (without losing birds).
ANIMALS
KTVL

Crate training Oregon's largest cat species

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — If you've ever needed to put a cat in a pet carrier, you know just how difficult it can be to get them inside. Now imagine you not only need to put one of the largest cat species in the United States in a crate, but you need to do it in a hurry.
OREGON STATE

