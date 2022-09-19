Read full article on original website
Related
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
'The saddest looking puppy' whose owner left her with multiple fractures is now happy in her forever home
The bulldog-type puppy Daisy was just 18 weeks old, but she had already suffered untold abuse. The pooch was rescued and rehomed by the RSPCA. As it turns out, she never forgot her angel saviour inspector Lisa Lupson who removed her from the ‘living hell’. ‘Please help me’
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Rescue Dog Being Treated to Her First Ice Cream Sundae Is Amazing
One of the best parts about being a dog owner is being able to spoil our beloved pets. All dogs deserve to be showered in love like this, but unfortunately, some don't have that opportunity in their lifetime. One person decided that a senior rescue pup needed to have this experience, and the result is amazing.
4 setter dog breeds that make wonderful companions
Spirited and fun-loving, these setter dog breeds thrive on an outdoorsy lifestyle and will shower you with bucket loads of affection along the way. Setter dog breeds are hard to overlook if you’re in the market for an active and affectionate pup with a sweet and loyal nature that makes for an utterly devoted companion. Outstanding hunters and incredibly people-focused, these dogs do wonderfully with sporty and outdoorsy individuals and families.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Why the crate is great, making the decision to crate train your puppy/dog.
Why the crate is great, making the decision to crate train your puppy/dog. Their crate is their den; crate training your dog is an easy way to communicate with them that he/she is accounted and well cared for, crates can be a very high value area for your pup. With good training, crates become their oasis. Initiate positive emotional associations for them inside of the crate from the start. Canines are masters at making associations, making the crate a happy place will soothe and comfort your dog when they need to cool off or reset. Providing treats to your dog when they enter and feeding your dog in their crate is a positive stimulus for your dog which forms the positive associate we are looking to achieve. A crate is an excellent safety measure for dogs while you’re occupied, it safeguards them and your home from accidental nibbling or potty mistakes. Keeping dogs crated is essential for setting boundaries in the home and to offer them an area that is designated just for them. Dogs need alone time too. Boundaries, such as a crate at home, is a clear communication directly to your dog which prevents confusion for them.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Draco the Dobie does things a little...
KREX
Roice-Hurst prepares for “Wine and Whiskers Gala”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Roice-Hurst Humane Society is on a mission to promote bonds between pets and people — and one of their favorite ways to bring them together is through their annual “Wine and Whiskers Gala”. The gala happens this Saturday, September 24th. You can indulge in a glass of wine, tasty food […]
Henry County Daily Herald
50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For
Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
The Best Duck Hunting Dogs
Who doesn’t love a retriever? They’re smart, athletic, obedient, and biddable dogs that love to work. They also love to please their owners. Plus, the best duck hunting dogs will also make you a more effective waterfowler. They’ll finder birds that no human hunter could, and they allow you to hunt places that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise (without losing birds).
KTVL
Crate training Oregon's largest cat species
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — If you've ever needed to put a cat in a pet carrier, you know just how difficult it can be to get them inside. Now imagine you not only need to put one of the largest cat species in the United States in a crate, but you need to do it in a hurry.
lovemeow.com
Cat Roams Outside Until Kind People Find Her, Just in Time for the Arrival of Her 6 Kittens
A cat was roaming outside until kind people found her, just in time for the arrival of her six kittens. A Good Samaritan spotted a stray cat wandering outside along with her feline sister, seeking food and shelter. As it turned out, they were both abandoned and pregnant. The finder...
Comments / 0