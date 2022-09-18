ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater, WI
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man saves squirrel's life, names him Little Jerry

A Wisconsin man doing sewer work in Mequon saved the life of a squirrel. Chuck Seidl was working on Sept. 12 when he found two squirrels stuck in a sewer in a cul-de-sac. He gave them both mini-chest compressions and was able to save one, who he named Little Jerry.
MEQUON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates

MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
wtmj.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

