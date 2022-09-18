Read full article on original website
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, windy Thursday with highs near 60
Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
WISN
Wisconsin man saves squirrel's life, names him Little Jerry
A Wisconsin man doing sewer work in Mequon saved the life of a squirrel. Chuck Seidl was working on Sept. 12 when he found two squirrels stuck in a sewer in a cul-de-sac. He gave them both mini-chest compressions and was able to save one, who he named Little Jerry.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
nbc15.com
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
Madison DMV photographer makes dreaded trip something to smile about
MADISON, Wis. — When you meet Madison native Michael Zeimet, he’ll most likely ask you to smile. Zeimet, the photographer at the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles’ west Madison location, has worked for the DMV since 1987 and has been behind the camera for the past 16 and a half years.
nbc15.com
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
wtmj.com
Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee
The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
