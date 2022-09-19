Read full article on original website
Madonna, 64, makes record-breaking milestone by becoming the first woman to have top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 list since the '80s
Madonna has continuously made an impact on the music industry since her career start, and recently made a new record as a music artist. According to Billboard, the Queen of Pop, 64, has become the very first woman to land Billboard 200 top 10 albums every decade since the release of her debut album, Madonna (1983).
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Tracks Made Drake One of The Top Contenders for ‘Best Collaboration’
It has been an epic last few years for rap legend Drake. The Canadian emcee was met with critical acclaim following the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, earning the “Knife Talk” rapper nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, setting the record for most U.S. top-ten hits from one album, with its lead single "Way 2 Sexy" reaching number one.
5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s
Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year
With a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories, Bad Bunny is the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Karol G also makes history with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.) Ahead of this year’s awards ceremony and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month — which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Center in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET —...
Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch
Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
Trailblazing artist José Feliciano to receive the first Billboard Legend Award
Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award. The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their...
Matthew West Takes Songwriter and Song of the Year Honors at ASCAP Christian Music Awards
Matthew West won songwriter of the year honors from the ASCAP Christian Music Awards, as he did last year — but unlike 2021, he was able to make it a double-play, also picking up song of the year for his composition “My Jesus.” It represents the fifth time West has picked up songwriter of the year plaudits. “My Jesus,” which was recorded by Anne Wilson, was one of five numbers that West had showing up in ASCAP’s list of the 50 most played of the year, along with “Look What You’ve Done,” “Scars in Heaven,” “Weary Traveler” and “What If.” In the...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Meghan Trainor Wrote for Other Artists
Already a producer of her own hits, “All About That Bass,” her 2014 debut single and Top 10 singles “Lips Are Movin” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” from her 2015 album Title, Meghan Trainor has mastered ukulele-sprinkled bubblegum pop. As a songwriter,...
NME
A Lana Del Rey course has been launched at New York University
Students at New York University (NYU) will be able to study Lana Del Rey on a new course that’s launching next month. The Grammy-winning artist is the subject of a new course titled ‘Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey’ at the University, which is set to run from October 20 to December 8 at the Clive Davis Institute and be taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli.
Live EP of Reimagined Tracks from Father John Misty
The latest installment of the Spotify exclusive series, Live at Electric Lady, features Father John Misty reimagining Father John Misty. At the legendary New York studio, in partnership with the music streaming service, the indie folk enigma released a live EP, on which some of his latest releases get an Electric Lady polish.
Spoon Team With U.K. Dub Icon Adrian Sherwood for Full ‘Lucifer On the Moon’ Remix Album
Spoon have enlisted the services of British dub specialist Adrian Sherwood to transform their most recent album, Lucifer on the Sofa, into a new dub remix album, Lucifer on the Moon, out Nov. 4 via Matador. Spoon and Sherwood first teased their collaboration back in June with the latter’s “reconstruction” of “My Babe.” The official announcement of the full remix album was accompanied by a new version of “On the Radio,” which arrives with a music video directed by Spoon frontman Britt Daniel. Though ostensibly an out-there project for an indie rock band, Spoon have incorporated dub influences throughout their discography,...
Queen’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Queen has been a household name in rock for years, with songs in the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the past six consecutive decades. In fact, Queen briefly overtook The Beatles as the U.K.’s most successful chart act in 2005. Led by front-man Freddie Mercury, the British rock band emerged in 1970. Guitarist Brian […]
Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”
When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
CMT
LeAnn Rimes Talks Trauma, Religion and Collaborators on 'god's work'
LeAnn Rimes' new album "god's work" melds her personal experiences, the transformation of her traumas, spiritual beliefs and a plethora of sonic styles and philosophies into a project that may be her most personal to date. She teamed with collaborators, including Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Shiela E., and Ben Harper to bring the songs to life.
Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
