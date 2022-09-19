ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

InsuranceNewsNet

Engaging Hispanic Americans during Hispanic Heritage Month

While Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15- Oct. 15) is an important time to celebrate Hispanic culture across the country, September is also Life Insurance Awareness Month, said Steve Wood, senior research analyst, Market Research, LIMRA, and is an important time for financial professionals to increase their level of engagement with Hispanic Americans and provide them with the financial services they need to build and protect their wealth.
Parade

50+ Most Influential Latin-American Women in History for Hispanic Heritage Month

Since 1968, Latinx communities have been celebrated in the United States in the fall. Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) pays tribute to the contributions and culture of Latinx and Hispanic people. To commemorate the occasion, here are 52 of the most influential Latina women in history. They’re revolutionaries that have shattered barriers and proven time and time again that “si, se puede”—a term coined by Latina civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.
