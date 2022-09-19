ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Top secret' drone-blocking technology 'will be deployed in London for Queen's funeral to enforce no fly zone' – as officers gear up for what will be one of the biggest security operations in British policing history

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A no-fly zone has been put in place over London, with security forces deploying cutting edge technology to stop drones flying near the Queen's funeral.

In what is set to be one of the biggest security operations in British history, Scotland Yard is pulling out all the stops to ensure today's service and procession go off without at hitch.

At least 10,000 police officers, including 2,000 from around the UK, will be guarding central London and the 23-mile route to Windsor Castle today.

On the ground many roads and bridges will be shut to traffic, and 23 miles of barriers have been put up to control crowds that are expected to reach into tens of thousands.

In the skies no chances are being taken, with the Civil Aviation Authority putting a no-fly zone in place over the capital - this will include the prohibition of drones.

To help enforce this security forces have set up top secret anti-drone devices in central London ahead of the service today, it is being reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf805_0i0zAawN00
A no-fly zone has been put in place over central London and in Windsor ahead of the Queen's funeral today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIFzb_0i0zAawN00
A police officer stands on the roof of a building in Westminster yesterday. It is reported security forces have set up anti-drone devices on the rooftops of London to stop drones

These machines, which work by blocking signals between drones and their pilots, have been set up on the rooftops around Westminster, the Telegraph reports.

It comes amid concerns that terrorists or people looking to disrupt the event, either by targetting the crowd or the procession itself, could do so from the air.

The first step in making sure this doesn't happen was setting up a no-fly zone which will be in force until after the funeral on today.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy has asked people who see any unauthorised drones to contact the police.

'My request to members of the public if they are in London on Monday and they do have concerns or they think someone’s flying a drone, please speak to one of the many police officers that are out so that we can deal with it straight away,' he said.

There have already been 34 arrests in the lead up to the event, while as of last week 11 people have been spoken to for flying drones when they shouldn't have been.

It comes as security forces look to maintain the safety of the numerous heads of state, world leaders, royalty and foreign dignitaries who are attending the funeral, as well as the thousands of members of the public who will come out and see it.

DAC Cundy, who is the man in charge of the operation, said the force would use 'all tools and tactics available'.

The senior officer told reporters the 'hugely complex' policing operation is the biggest in the force's history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

Rank-and-file will line the streets supported by armed officers on the ground and snipers on rooftops. Helicopters and CCTV will help commanders watch crowds from the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmH96_0i0zAawN00
Around 10,000 police officers have been drafted in to secure Westminster and the 23-mile procession route to Windsor

Mr Cundy said: 'This will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken. As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense.'

Drones are known to be used in major operations while facial recognition software has been used in London. DAC Cundy declined to rule out using them, citing operational reasons, but added they would use 'all tactics and tools' they needed to protect the capital.

Motorbike escort riders, the Met's horse-mounted branch, dog teams and the marine unit will be in place. The force will also use more than 22 miles of barriers in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas secure.

And specialist units from the SAS are expected to be on hand to assist in the event of an attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD4NZ_0i0zAawN00
An armed police officer stands guard as people leave a Service of Prayer and Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London last Friday, September 9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Okd18_0i0zAawN00
A police officer looks through the sight of a sniper rifle from the roof of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where Queen Elizabeth II is lying at rest

Former head of royalty protection Dai Davies said: 'The SAS and those trained in anti-terror quick reaction will also be involved.

'They will be strategically placed in military barracks and around the capital and will be there as the ultimate line of defence should there be an attack.

'The biggest risk will be the lone wolf or knife attacks from individuals, which are harder to predict. There is always the risk of a car attack too, though there will be barriers that make this more difficult.'

Tomorrow morning the King's Guard will begin their final vigil over the Queen's coffin at 6am, with Westminster Hall set to close at 8.30am. The doors of Westminster Abbey, just over the road, will open at 8am.

At 9am Big Ben will strike clearly before the bell's hammer is covered with a thick leather pad to muffle it's strikes for the rest of the day.

At 10.35am the coffin will be moved onto a state carriage and taken to Westminster Abbey, arriving at 10.52am.

Before the service, a bell will toll 96 times, reflecting the years of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The service will, Buckingham Palace says, pay tribute to the Queen’s remarkable reign and lifetime of service as head of state, nation and Commonwealth.

The televised funeral service will begin at 11am, led by the Dean of Westminster and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUEog_0i0zAawN00
After being taken by gun carriage from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, the State Hearse will carry the Queen's coffin west along the south edge of Hyde Park in central London, before passing through Queens Gate and heading down Cromwell Road. It will then head down Talgarth Road via the Hammersmith Flyover, Great West Road (A4) and Great South West Road (A30). It will continue on the A30 and will then take the A308 to make the final part of the journey to Shaw Farm Gate outside Windsor Castle, where it will be met by the procession that will take it up the Long Walk to St George's Chapel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI8s1_0i0zAawN00

The service, which will be shown live on the BBC and ITV, as well as 150 cinemas in the UK, is expected to be seen by as many as 4.1billion people worldwide.

At 11.55am the nation will observe a two minute silence followed by a rendition of the Last Post. The funeral will officially end at midday.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin will be placed on the back of the state gun carriage at 12.15pm. A funeral procession will then move through Parliament Square, Whitehall, Constitution Hill and the Mall to arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The coffin will then travel to St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving at 3.15pm to allow the public to pay their respects.

At 4pm there will be a televised committal service conducted by the Dean of Windsor, during which the Imperial State Crown, sceptre and orb will be removed from the coffin by the crown jeweller.

A lone piper will then play a lament as Her Majesty is lowered into the Royal Vault.

At 7.30pm King Charles and the Queen's relatives will return to St George's Chapel for a private family burial service, where the new monarch will scatter earth on her coffin.

The Queen: All you need to know following her passing and a look back at her 70-year reign

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scotland Yard#Central London#Top Secret#British#Commis
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

London’s armed police threaten to go ‘on strike’ over Queen’s funeral in row after their colleague was suspended over fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba

Armed police officers have said they will hand in their guns and go on 'strike' after their colleague was suspended over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba. They are said to be 'furious' about the IOPC's decision to suspend the officer who shot Mr Kaba in south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy