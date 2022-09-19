ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting

By NewsOne Staff
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drvjO_0i0z8yLA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPhn1_0i0z8yLA00

Chaka Zulu attends the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


N early three months after he was shot in the back, music executive and Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder Chaka Zulu has been charged for his alleged actions during the June incident. Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , support poured in from artists across social m,edia including 50 Cent, Lil Jon, Keri Hilson and Kandi Burruss. Gabrielle Union, Tika Sumpter and Jaleel White expressed support for Zulu in the comments section of a statemred on Instagram. Family friend, former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed, has also shown public support for Zulu since he was shot in June.

Reports indicate the music executive was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony simplemply battery. Zulu was shot in late June along with two others. Unfortunately, 23-year-old Artez Benton did not survive.

A statement from his lawyer Gabe Bnks said Zulu was disappointed in the decision to bring charges against him. He reaffirmed Zulu’s self-defense claim, explaining that he used a gun he was lawfully permitted to carry.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness intervierevealsveal, that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeated stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement. “In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weahat he was licensed to carry.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaka Zulu (@uluz3)

Mixed messages for Georgia gun owners

In some ways, the charges send a mixed message about self-defense and lawful gun ownership in the peach state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp just signed a new gun law in April approving permitless carry.

In addition to self-defense, Georgia has a stand-your-ground law. It’s been more than ten years since the controversial legal theory came to light after the killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. Research shows that Black people who assert a defense based on self-defense or stand their ground are considerably less likely to be found justified.

Willis has made national headlines for her stand against purveyors of the “big lie” and pursuing RICO charges against rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL. But prosecuting a beloved son of Atlanta, who is still recovering from being shot, might cause Willis more issues than she anticipated.

SEE ALSO:

Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

‘Threats To Kill Or Harm Witnesses’ In Young Thug RICO Case Is A Serious Concern, Prosecutors Say


The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris' manager faces murder charge

ATLANTA (AP) — The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery. Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the decision to bring charges. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu — who was injured in the incident — defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident. Zulu was among three people shot in the June 26 gunfire at a parking lot in the Buckhead area. One person died.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man

ATLANTA — Jo Ortega just wanted to do the right thing. The Georgia State University senior was picking up a Doordash order one night at Popeyes when she saw a homeless man, Jazz Reese, nearby who said he was hungry. When Ortega attempted to order a two-piece meal for Reese, the Popeyes employees wouldn’t serve her and called the police on the student.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help

An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy