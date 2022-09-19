ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gabrielle Union Strikes An Adorable Pose With Baby Kaavia While Promoting PROUDLY

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S564Q_0i0z8mzg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3Rq3_0i0z8mzg00

Source: Gabrielle Union via Instagram / Gabrielle Union via Instagram


Gabrielle Union and her adorable daughter Kaavia are one of our favorite mother daughter duos and the two were recently spotted on Instagram flicking it up at their local Target while Gab promoted her and her hubby, Dwyane Wade’s new Proudly baby care line.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo set of herself rocking a bright yellow ensemble as she posed alongside her baby girl Kaavia and husband right in front of their product display in the popular retail store.

Kaavia wore an adorable blue and white striped shirt with ruffled sleeves, matching white shorts and red sneakers with matching red bows in her hair as she posed alongside her gorgeous parents. Dwyane matched his family’s fly and rocked a colorful collared shirt and blue slacks for the family affair.

“I try to teach them how to serve but GWORL, they on the struggle bus. Anyways, here I am @target signing @theproudlyco boxes and slipping gift cards in the diapers. Not new to this, true to this #ShadyBaby,” the actress and entrepreneur captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

According to the company website , “PROUDLY is a sustainable baby care brand with specially formulated products dedicated to the unique skincare needs of children of color,” and was founded by both Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, PROUDLY,” the couple said on the website. “As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion. With PROUDLY, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Gabrielle Union And Other Celebs Accused Of Violating California Drought Rules

A list accusing about 2,000 Los Angeles residents of using excessive amounts of water amid an ongoing drought has been released, and it includes a bunch of celebrity names. Documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District reveal that the residents, including Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were issued “notices of exceedance” stating they surpassed 150 percent of their monthly water budget at last four times since the district issued the new rules to combat the drought at the end of last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
James White
Person
Gabrielle Union
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Retail Store#Target#Skincare#Proudly#Kaavia James Union
NYLON

Lil Nas X Made His Big Runway Debut At Coach

Lil Nas X has a new big job — he’s the new global ambassador at Coach. The American heritage brand began hinting that someone new was joining the family on Instagram last week, ahead of its Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Monday. In a teaser image featuring what we now know is X’s mouth, a gold grill embellished with the brand’s classic C’s pattern reads “Sep 12,” the date of the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
POPSUGAR

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy