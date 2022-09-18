Read full article on original website
Moment royal guard falls from podium while on duty next to Queen’s coffin, as Westminster Hall live stream is cut short
A LIVE stream of the Queen lying in state had to be pulled off air after a royal guard collapsed while on duty. The official was standing on the podium beside the late monarch's coffin was he fell to the floor in front of shocked mourners. Footage of the incident...
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state
The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III
The United Kingdom is now turning to the other members of the royal family as a new chapter of the monarchy begins. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the changes King Charles III may bring during his reign and the role of William and Kate.Sept. 19, 2022.
