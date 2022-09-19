ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

usalaxmagazine.com

Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State

Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Strike Up The Band!

Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
SOLON, OH
Garrettsville, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking Severe Storms for Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Get Ready for a Wild Weather Ride this Week

CLEVELAND — We are drying out tonight behind the cold front that brought us the morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool back down to near 60 degrees by sunrise. I expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog in spots. We should get a nice break...
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Be An Educated Hunter

Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Community Calendar

The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
WINDHAM, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH

