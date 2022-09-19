Read full article on original website
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Ingenuity Fest and other things to this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Sept. 23-25
Monday will be here before you know it; get out and enjoy your city! Here are some cool things going on this weekend to help you out.
weeklyvillager.com
Strike Up The Band!
Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
Rain, storms as fall rushes in; When temps drop 20°
A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Tracking Severe Storms for Wednesday
CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Get Ready for a Wild Weather Ride this Week
CLEVELAND — We are drying out tonight behind the cold front that brought us the morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool back down to near 60 degrees by sunrise. I expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog in spots. We should get a nice break...
Ohio pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
weeklyvillager.com
Be An Educated Hunter
Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Historic Ashtabula home played key role in the Underground Railroad
Ashtabula is home to the Hubbard House. The brick building, situated above Lake Erie on Walnut Boulevard, was a stopping point for hundreds of freedom seekers.
Comments / 0