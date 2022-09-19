Read full article on original website
Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are on a roll since holding a team meeting the day after a dreadful loss in Arizona last week. As an added bonus, they kept Albert Pujols in the ballpark in the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the Padres, who shut down Pujols and the Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres won their fourth straight since a lackluster 4-0 loss at Arizona on Thursday night, after which they were called out by manager Bob Melvin. They had a team meeting before Friday night’s game and have looked strong ever since.
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Owns Padres Trolls, Dustin May’s Injury Scare, Gonsolin Update And More
Another great weekend and great week of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball! The club went 5-1 over this last week as it put a bow on the second to last road trip of the regular season. Along the way, LA celebrated its 9th NL West division title of the last 10...
White Sox starting Luis Robert in center field on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert will take over in center field after AJ Pollock was shifted to left, Andrew Vaughn was moved to right, and Gavin Sheets was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our models...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will square off on Wednesday night at US Cellular Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians have won...
White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season
The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
De La Cruz hits grand slam, Marlins beat Cubs 10-3
MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Monday night. Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins. Berti also singled twice and stole two bases, giving him an NL-leading 36.
David Bote hits tying homer, go-ahead RBI as Cubs edge Marlins
David Bote homered to tie the score in the seventh and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs take second game of twinbill with Dodgers, 5-2
Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader.The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth.Jameson (2-0) and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers' five-game winning streak. After throwing seven scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against San Diego, the 25-year-old righty extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12 innings before finally giving up a pair of runs on Max Muncy's...
White Sox Drop Series Opener to Cleveland, Fall 5 Games Back in AL Central
Any hopes of a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians were erased after the series opener ended in disaster for the Chicago White Sox. The relentless Guardians tallied five runs in the 11th inning to put the Sox away 10-7. Cleveland clinched the season series and earned a tiebreaker in the AL Central.
Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record
Texas' No. 22 prospect was just named the organization's co-defender of the month as the RoughRiders begin the Texas League Playoffs.
