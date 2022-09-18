The Boston Celtics on Thursday suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for multiple “violations” of unspecified “team policies.” In a short statement, the team gave no assurance that Udoka, 45, would return after the season, saying instead “a decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date.” The statement omitted further explanation for the suspension, but the Celtics reportedly believe that Udoka violated the team’s workplace guidelines concerning intimate relationships. Udoka, who is engaged to actress Nia Long, allegedly had what is described as a consensual, but improper, relationship...

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO