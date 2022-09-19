Garrettsville – The fall season proves to be a busy time for everyone in Garrettsville, especially fall sport athletes and band members. The G-Men Football team is off to yet another hot start this year. They got their first conference victory over LaBrae last Friday, led by a suffocating defense. They will be competing for another conference championship this year. The varsity volleyball team is looking to follow up last season’s success and make another postseason run. The cross country teams put in the miles all summer and have been running well on the young season. The golf teams have also started off the season well, with the girls team winning the Berkshire Invitational in August. The soccer teams have also been putting in the work lately, and they will be getting into the heart of their schedule soon.

GARRETTSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO