Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Rotary to Hold Poker Paddle on Sept 17
Mantua – Enjoy a late summer paddle down the Scenic Cuyahoga River and take a chance to win prize money. Rotary Club of Mantua is excited to host its 2nd Annual POKER PADDLE on Saturday, September 17 from 1:00 to 6:00. Participants will paddle from Camp Hi on Abbot Road to Buchert Park in Mantua Village. Along the way they can gather a 5 card poker hand with the best three hands winning cash prizes: $500 for first place, $250 for Second, and $100 for third place. Use your own kayaks or canoes or rent on from Camp Hi.
weeklyvillager.com
Thank You !!
I thought I lost my wallet at the Mantua Dollar General. I rushed right back to the store. The clerk had not found it but some lovely lady shoppers and a handsome young blond gentleman worked diligently to help me find it. They even searched my car with their flashlight. They suggested that it might have slipped out of my car, so I rushed back home and there it was on the driveway.. They where so kind and wonderful that I just wanted to tell them and others what wonderful people there are in our area. I did not ask their names so I hope they read this because — You all were awesome people to be so kind to me.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
weeklyvillager.com
RC Modeling Swap Meet
The 11th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by the Geauga Radio Controlaires RC Model Flying Club: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm (just south of Lake Community College). We have 77 exhibitor tables with radio controlled planes, drones, cars, boats, radios, tools, and accessories offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be a Chinese auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30pm. Admission is $5.00, kids 11 and under FREE. Hot food will be available. Free parking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weeklyvillager.com
Fall Sports in Full Swing
Garrettsville – The fall season proves to be a busy time for everyone in Garrettsville, especially fall sport athletes and band members. The G-Men Football team is off to yet another hot start this year. They got their first conference victory over LaBrae last Friday, led by a suffocating defense. They will be competing for another conference championship this year. The varsity volleyball team is looking to follow up last season’s success and make another postseason run. The cross country teams put in the miles all summer and have been running well on the young season. The golf teams have also started off the season well, with the girls team winning the Berkshire Invitational in August. The soccer teams have also been putting in the work lately, and they will be getting into the heart of their schedule soon.
weeklyvillager.com
Be An Educated Hunter
Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Village News
Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
Comments / 0