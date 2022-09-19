ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Community Calendar

The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
WINDHAM, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Rotary to Hold Poker Paddle on Sept 17

Mantua – Enjoy a late summer paddle down the Scenic Cuyahoga River and take a chance to win prize money. Rotary Club of Mantua is excited to host its 2nd Annual POKER PADDLE on Saturday, September 17 from 1:00 to 6:00. Participants will paddle from Camp Hi on Abbot Road to Buchert Park in Mantua Village. Along the way they can gather a 5 card poker hand with the best three hands winning cash prizes: $500 for first place, $250 for Second, and $100 for third place. Use your own kayaks or canoes or rent on from Camp Hi.
MANTUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mantua, OH
barbertonherald.com

Beautiful homes surrounding the mums

As you walk around the Mum Festival, take time to admire the stately homes on Third Street, Lake Avenue and Sixth Street. These are solid built homes, many over 100 years old. The streets closest to Lake Anna, which were Park Avenue, Third Street, Lake and Sixth Street had lots that were slightly larger than streets like Seventh and Eighth streets. This made the Lake Anna property more valuable and the lots more expensive.
BARBERTON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report

Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
everydayakron.com

Meet Jennifer Walker

Your Instagram host for the week of September 18, 2022. I’ve lived in Akron most of my life. We have chosen to raise our six kids in Highland Square so we can take advantage of what the city has to offer and be close by my husband’s job and our church. I have acted as the city ambassador to my kids as I have been homeschooling for 16 years. The things we love the most about Akron are the museums and libraries, the abundant green-space, the abundance of educational choices, the low cost of living and the people!
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road

Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
MACEDONIA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
STARK COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Strike Up The Band!

Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
SOLON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Burton Public Library Art Show Call For Entries

Burton Public Library is looking for entries for the 2022 Burton Art Show to be held October 4-8 at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St., Burton, OH. Judges will be: Raymond Scott III (Art & 3-D Art – new category!), Callie Sour (Photography) Entry dates and times:...
BURTON, OH
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
WDTN

Ohio mail clerk accused of stealing sneakers, cell phones

A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
BEACHWOOD, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy