3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Rotary to Hold Poker Paddle on Sept 17
Mantua – Enjoy a late summer paddle down the Scenic Cuyahoga River and take a chance to win prize money. Rotary Club of Mantua is excited to host its 2nd Annual POKER PADDLE on Saturday, September 17 from 1:00 to 6:00. Participants will paddle from Camp Hi on Abbot Road to Buchert Park in Mantua Village. Along the way they can gather a 5 card poker hand with the best three hands winning cash prizes: $500 for first place, $250 for Second, and $100 for third place. Use your own kayaks or canoes or rent on from Camp Hi.
barbertonherald.com
Beautiful homes surrounding the mums
As you walk around the Mum Festival, take time to admire the stately homes on Third Street, Lake Avenue and Sixth Street. These are solid built homes, many over 100 years old. The streets closest to Lake Anna, which were Park Avenue, Third Street, Lake and Sixth Street had lots that were slightly larger than streets like Seventh and Eighth streets. This made the Lake Anna property more valuable and the lots more expensive.
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report
Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Ingenuity Fest and other things to this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Sept. 23-25
Monday will be here before you know it; get out and enjoy your city! Here are some cool things going on this weekend to help you out.
everydayakron.com
Meet Jennifer Walker
Your Instagram host for the week of September 18, 2022. I’ve lived in Akron most of my life. We have chosen to raise our six kids in Highland Square so we can take advantage of what the city has to offer and be close by my husband’s job and our church. I have acted as the city ambassador to my kids as I have been homeschooling for 16 years. The things we love the most about Akron are the museums and libraries, the abundant green-space, the abundance of educational choices, the low cost of living and the people!
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Ranking take-and-bake grocery store pizzas in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans are passionate about their pizza. So much so that nearly three billion pizzas are eaten every year in this country – making pizza a $40 billion industry. Post-pandemic, pizza shops are still atop the charts when it comes to profit. B\ut they lost business...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
weeklyvillager.com
Strike Up The Band!
Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
weeklyvillager.com
Burton Public Library Art Show Call For Entries
Burton Public Library is looking for entries for the 2022 Burton Art Show to be held October 4-8 at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St., Burton, OH. Judges will be: Raymond Scott III (Art & 3-D Art – new category!), Callie Sour (Photography) Entry dates and times:...
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
Ohio mail clerk accused of stealing sneakers, cell phones
A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
