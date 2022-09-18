Read full article on original website
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
NBC New York
4 Deaths Confirmed Tied to Legionnaires' Disease Breakout at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said that four deaths at a Manhattan nursing home were confirmed to be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. The officials from the New York State Department of Health said Thursday...
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
whiteplainscnr.com
3,740 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK — AHEAD OF LAST SEPTEMBER PACE. SCHOOL COVID REPORTING ELIMINATED.
WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Latest Covid Activity Figures from New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 20, 2022UPDATED 2:15 P.M. E.D.T.:. New Covid cases August 28 through September 18 totaled 3,740 compared to the same period last year. It should be noted the three weeks...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
4 Manhattan nursing home deaths tied to Legionnaires’ disease, 1 under investigation
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Five Manhattan nursing home residents with Legionnaires’ disease have now died, health officials said Thursday. Four of the five deaths were either because of or a consequence of Legionnaires’ disease, officials said. The cause of one death remained under investigation Thursday. A DOH spokesperson previously noted all of the deceased […]
Mount Vernon Man Wins '$1,000 A Week' CASH4LIFE Prize
A Westchester County resident claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Shawn Grey, of Mount Vernon, won his CASH4LIFE second prize from the drawing held on Saturday, June 25, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 22. The winning numbers for the drawing were 03 46 49 55...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
