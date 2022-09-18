ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
