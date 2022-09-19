ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. “Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post. The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country. For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend. The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support. Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause. In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now. The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day. Tickets are...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chemours hosting public information meetings in Cape Fear

(WWAY) — Chemours is holding the first of two public information meetings in Bladen County on September 20th, giving people the opportunity to learn more about their plans to expand. Chemours is planning to grow its manufacturing facility at the Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County. The first session...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioners approve pilot program to help the homeless

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – On Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to approve a comprehensive pilot program to address homelessness in the county. New Hanover County’s deputy manager and Health and Human Services director presented the “Getting Home” Street Outreach Pilot Program at the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health receives multiple American Heart Association awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Awards for demonstrating its continued commitment to quality and efficient care for cardiovascular patients. The care has resulted in shorter recovery times and fewer hospital readmissions, according to a press release. As a participant in the Get...
