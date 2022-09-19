Read full article on original website
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. “Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for...
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
