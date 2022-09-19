ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts shatters 2-decade-old record with 26-yard TD run vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Field Goals#American Football#New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy