Piscataway Township, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Sets Best Start in Program History

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 4 Rutgers women’s soccer made history on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over No. 21 Ohio State (5-2-1) at Yurcak Field in its 2022 Big Ten opener, becoming the only team in program history to start a season 9-0-0. On a day where the program celebrated its former players, teams, and the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Alumni Day, the present Scarlet Knights gave a nod to their predecessors by doing something never done “On the Banks.” Nine matches to start a campaign. Nine wins.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. company buys four more newspapers from Gannett

A Parsippany-based company has purchased four weekly newspapers in Massachusetts, bringing the total of local news acquisitions since 2020 to 71 papers across twelve states. CherryRoad Media entered the news business in late 2021. It’s run by Jeremy Gulban, a 47-year-old Denville resident and unaffiliated voter who is also the CEO of a software modernization company, CherryRoad Technologies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 The Point

Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey

If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE

Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

The Story of Dawn Parkot

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Dawn Parkot explains her candidacy for the Morris School District board of education thusly:. That may sound somewhat routine, but Parkot’s candidacy is not. She has athetoid cerebral palsy, a lifelong affliction that restricts muscle movement and the ability of a person to speak. Parkot,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ocscanner.news

WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Community Policy