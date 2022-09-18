Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO