Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Sets Best Start in Program History
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 4 Rutgers women’s soccer made history on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over No. 21 Ohio State (5-2-1) at Yurcak Field in its 2022 Big Ten opener, becoming the only team in program history to start a season 9-0-0. On a day where the program celebrated its former players, teams, and the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Alumni Day, the present Scarlet Knights gave a nod to their predecessors by doing something never done “On the Banks.” Nine matches to start a campaign. Nine wins.
Doc's Sports Service
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Scarlet Knights (+7.5) The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) are headed to SHI Stadium on Saturday where they will attempt to beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0). Rutgers opens as 7.5-point dogs. The total comes in at 35.5. The Iowa Hawkeyes head into this game 2-1 this season. The last...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
These 7 sports bars are the best in NJ — Period.
With fall sports kicking off, the excitement in New Jersey is unmatched and a trip to a sports bar is what all sports fans need to turn the doldrums of fall into that energy that watching a great game, drinking your favorite drink surrounded by a bunch of sports fans can provide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Globe
N.J. company buys four more newspapers from Gannett
A Parsippany-based company has purchased four weekly newspapers in Massachusetts, bringing the total of local news acquisitions since 2020 to 71 papers across twelve states. CherryRoad Media entered the news business in late 2021. It’s run by Jeremy Gulban, a 47-year-old Denville resident and unaffiliated voter who is also the CEO of a software modernization company, CherryRoad Technologies.
Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey
If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Mercer County, NJ Brewery Named One of the Best in the State
If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars. There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE
Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
insidernj.com
The Story of Dawn Parkot
MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Dawn Parkot explains her candidacy for the Morris School District board of education thusly:. That may sound somewhat routine, but Parkot’s candidacy is not. She has athetoid cerebral palsy, a lifelong affliction that restricts muscle movement and the ability of a person to speak. Parkot,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
French-inspired online bakery to open 1st physical store in N.J.
From e-commerce cookies to the company’s flagship store, this bakery is ready to make a splash on New Jersey’s baking scene. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is set to open in Westfield later in September. The French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe will occupy 2,400 square feet of space at 62...
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
ocscanner.news
WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
Comments / 0