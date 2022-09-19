“I’m not a 15 year old girl”; Roman Reigns sweeps out any credibility to controversial YouTuber in a brutal verbal decimation

During an interview on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland talked about not getting noticed in NXT the first year he was there:. "It's interesting to see that people had that thought about me, like I was on the up and up in NXT and was like, 'Oh man, you're getting a lot of success.' But at the time, there was no chatter about me in NXT at all because for that first year I felt like I was just like a good hand to have. That's also what built up a lot of that resentment that was starting to build a little bit because I put over the Leo Rushes. I put Cameron Grimes over. I put over the Santos Escobars. I put over the Bronson Reeds, the Austin Theories. I kept putting all these people over. Even when MSK first came in, their debut was against me and I put them over. I put over Leon Ruff.”

