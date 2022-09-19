“I’m not a 15 year old girl”; Roman Reigns sweeps out any credibility to controversial YouTuber in a brutal verbal decimation

Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: Why Is It Happening?
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul in the main event of the Crown Jewel premium live event on Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul signed a contract with WWE earlier this year, but he has only been in the ring for two matches — at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match against The Mysterios and at SummerSlam against The Miz. After interactions on Paul's podcast, social media and last week's episode of SmackDown, the match between the pair was confirmed at a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday hosted by Triple H.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock
Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Blanked During Promo Exchange With Top WWE Star
Roman Reigns freely admits there have been times when he has been at a loss for words – a situation that is magnified when the WWE cameras are on him. "I've blanked a few times," Reigns said in an interview with Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show. "I probably blanked a couple of weeks ago. But when you get to a certain point, you just roll through it."
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
The Ringer
Top Flight: How Bobby Lashley and Gunther Help WWE’s Mid-Card Soar
The decision to headline—and since last week’s Raw, heavily advertise—last night’s match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship and, at least according to a poll on WWE’s Instagram story, to determine who is the “face of Raw” wasn’t exactly weird. But it felt a bit ... off?
Yardbarker
Swerve Strickland on being ignored during his first year in WWE NXT, what Stephanie McMahon said to him backstage
During an interview on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland talked about not getting noticed in NXT the first year he was there:. "It's interesting to see that people had that thought about me, like I was on the up and up in NXT and was like, 'Oh man, you're getting a lot of success.' But at the time, there was no chatter about me in NXT at all because for that first year I felt like I was just like a good hand to have. That's also what built up a lot of that resentment that was starting to build a little bit because I put over the Leo Rushes. I put Cameron Grimes over. I put over the Santos Escobars. I put over the Bronson Reeds, the Austin Theories. I kept putting all these people over. Even when MSK first came in, their debut was against me and I put them over. I put over Leon Ruff.”
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Lashley vs. Rollins United States title match
Raw takes place tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. Lashley challenged Rollins to the match after Rollins claimed to be the face of Raw. Rollins recently beat Matt Riddle at Clash of the Castle, while Lashley most recently defended his title over The Miz.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Hints at a Possible WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting teaser for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39. Angle recently appeared on WWE television during an episode of RAW that took place in his hometown of Pittsburgh last month. Since WrestleMania 35, Angle has not competed in any wrestling matches. During his...
Michael Chandler urges Tony Ferguson to take time off after Nate Diaz loss: “It is pretty crazy he fought this past weekend”
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler believes that Tony Ferguson badly needs time off. ‘El Cucuy’ was last in action at UFC 279 earlier this month. Ferguson was originally set to face Li Jingliang in a short-notice bout up at welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the headliner, the former champion was bumped up.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
