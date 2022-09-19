ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory

Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
CBS Detroit

Eastern Michigan University's Emoni Bates arrested after gun found in vehicle

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday after authorities found a firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.Authorities say Washtenaw County deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 after Bates, 18, failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road in Superior Township.Authorities say a firearm was found inside the car during the investigation and Bates was taken into custody.Bates is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm -- both charges are felonies.In a statement on...
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Emoni Bates’ arrest

Mercurial college basketball star Emoni Bates has had a roller coaster of a career. From being the top recruit in the country to an up-and-down freshman season at Memphis in which he only played 18 games while fighting injury, Bates’ career has been a tale of stops and starts.
The Spun

Initial Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Michigan Released

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines don't play against each other for another two months. However, that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from enticing fans with an initial betting line. It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes are favored heading into the contest. By just how much, though, is interesting....
Scarlet Nation

2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer

NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen

HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
Scarlet Nation

Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks

Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sneak peek inside Michigan football facilities

If you follow Michigan football recruiting, you’ve seen the pictures — recruits posing in front of a wall of shoes, or in front of a brick wall with a lighted Jordan brand symbol. The Wolverines were the first football team to sport the Nike imprint, starting in 2016, and the mixture of iconic brands isn’t something that the program shies away from.
