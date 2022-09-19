Read full article on original website
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
Eastern Michigan University's Emoni Bates arrested after gun found in vehicle
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday after authorities found a firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.Authorities say Washtenaw County deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 after Bates, 18, failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road in Superior Township.Authorities say a firearm was found inside the car during the investigation and Bates was taken into custody.Bates is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm -- both charges are felonies.In a statement on...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
College basketball world reacts to Emoni Bates’ arrest
Mercurial college basketball star Emoni Bates has had a roller coaster of a career. From being the top recruit in the country to an up-and-down freshman season at Memphis in which he only played 18 games while fighting injury, Bates’ career has been a tale of stops and starts.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Michigan's player development has been key for Wolverine's success
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights Michigan's coaching staff and their impressive ability to develop players out of high school.
Initial Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Michigan Released
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines don't play against each other for another two months. However, that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from enticing fans with an initial betting line. It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes are favored heading into the contest. By just how much, though, is interesting....
Everything Jesse Minter said about the Michigan football defense before Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is about to embark on the tougher part of the 2022 season journey, as Big Ten play starts on Saturday when the Wolverines host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps bring a high-flying offense to Ann Arbor, which should certainly test the defensive side...
2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer
NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
Gavin Griffiths anxiously locked in for his official visit to Rutgers
Many programs try and many programs fail to land the top guy on their recruiting board. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights became an exception this year, when they landed 2023 Rivals150 four-star Gavin Gr...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks
Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
Wolverine TV: Thoughts on Michigan commit Deakon Tonielli, top target Jyaire Hill
The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was back on the road last week and saw a pair of Michigan recruits in game action. In this episode of the Michigan recruiting road report, Holland discusses the latest on On300 Kankakee (Ill.) High Jyaire Hill and also shares his thoughts on four-star Oswego (Ill.) High tight end and Michigan commit Deakon Tonielli.
WATCH: Sneak peek inside Michigan football facilities
If you follow Michigan football recruiting, you’ve seen the pictures — recruits posing in front of a wall of shoes, or in front of a brick wall with a lighted Jordan brand symbol. The Wolverines were the first football team to sport the Nike imprint, starting in 2016, and the mixture of iconic brands isn’t something that the program shies away from.
Jim Harbaugh provides awesome behind-the-scenes look at Michigan's impressive training facilities
Michigan football is synonymous with elite talent. But, have you ever wondered what the facilities look like for the team? It’s quite similar to an NFL team. WXYZ’s sports director, Brad Galli, interviewed Jim Harbaugh to get a more inside look at the football program’s facilities. Harbaugh...
