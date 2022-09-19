SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday after authorities found a firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.Authorities say Washtenaw County deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 after Bates, 18, failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road in Superior Township.Authorities say a firearm was found inside the car during the investigation and Bates was taken into custody.Bates is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm -- both charges are felonies.In a statement on...

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO