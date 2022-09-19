Read full article on original website
Bearcats get by Lincoln High in four sets
KEARNEY — Kearney High picked the right time to get in the right rotation. After losing the first set to Lincoln High, 25-19, Tuesday night, the Bearcats mustered strong finishes in the next three sets to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in a battle of Class A teams that entered the match with identical 6-7 records.
UNK volleyball shows depth in win over York
KEARNEY — The now seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University 25-15, 25-7, 25-12 Monday night at the UNK Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a...
Lincoln Southwest completes mercy rule sweep of Bearcats
KEARNEY — Lincoln Southwest got back-to-back mercy-rule sweeps of Kearney High on Tuesday, winning 12-2 after five innings in the first game, and 12-1 in the second game in four innings. Both games had one inning where the game got out of reach, with Southwest scoring 10 in the...
Kearney High third at 24-team Papillion Tennis Invitational
OMAHA — Kearney High finished third in Monday’s 24-team Monarch Invitational at Papillion. The Bearcats pushed two entries into the finals, scoring 39 points. Lincoln East was the easy winner, netting 58 points, while Lincoln Southwest finished second, half a point ahead of the Bearcats. Creighton Prep was fourth with 34.5 points.
Tuesday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
— Overton rolled over Brady 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 as Natalie Wood ripped the defense with 17 kills and Jolee Ryan contributed 14 kills. Ashlyn Florell had three ace serves to go with 30 set assists. — Loomis slipped by Bertrand 26-24, 25-21 at the Loomis Triangular. Sadie Maloley led the...
Chris Klieman explains why there is no quarterback controversy at Kansas State ... yet
Kansas State needs more from Adrian Martinez, but Chris Klieman isn’t considering a change at QB. At least not yet.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football: Death By 1000 Mistakes
Folks, I’m sorry. I’m shocked by how poorly the Kansas State offense performed on Saturday. I’ll look at the passing game tomorrow, because it was a mess, but that shouldn’t have mattered against Tulane. K-State should have been able to bully Tulane in the run game to the point where (another) poor passing performance shouldn’t have mattered.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
MidAmerica Nazarene names athletic complex after former Olathe mayor
MidAmerica Nazarene University plans to name its new athletic complex the Copeland Athletics Complex after former Olathe mayor Mike Copeland.
Dismissal of tenured faculty at Emporia State sparks questions
The firings followed a framework for the workforce management approval to the Kansas Board of Regents. Wednesday, KBOR gave the university the go-ahead to terminate tenured faculty.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Kearney Boy Scout veteran earns national Elks award
KEARNEY — With a twinkle in his eye, Dana Ernst says he hopes to be buried in his beige Boy Scout shirt crowded with patches, badges, honors and more. This summer, Ernst was one of just four men nationwide to receive a national Boy Scouts of America Marvin M. Lewis Award from the Brotherhood of the Protection of Elks in recognition of all he’s done for the Boy Scouts of America.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU is in possession of Native American remains
Post last updated at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20; photo updated at 2:15 p.m.:. The University of Kansas has remains of Native American people in its museum collections, according to a statement from administrators. The remains are being stored in the annex of Lippincott Hall, which is the building that...
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
Homecare workers look at forming a cooperative; meeting set in Kearney
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center invites anyone interested in working in the homecare industry to a public meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Antelope Room in the Nebraskan Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The meeting will focus on the proposed organization...
WIBW
Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
