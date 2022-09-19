ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Webcast
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Wet Labor Day to precede heavy rain, flooding in Northeast

A month's worth of rain could fall on some towns and cities in the eastern United States into Tuesday, putting a damper on the end of the extended holiday weekend. September began with pleasant conditions across much of the Northeast, but a change to a more unsettled pattern arrived just in time to spoil Labor Day weekend plans for some. AccuWeather meteorologists caution that much more wet weather is ahead, including the possibility of heavy rain and localized flooding in parts of the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A ‘Belt of Rain and Thunderstorms’ Is Threatening Areas of Australia

This week, parts of southeast Australia are experiencing La Nina-style rains, gusts, and thunderstorms, with severe weather and significant flood warnings in effect across the country. Due to a succession of cold fronts, the worst of it is likely to hit NSW and South Australia on Tuesday, with Victoria and...
ENVIRONMENT

