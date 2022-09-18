ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

kmyu.tv

New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
OREM, UT

