SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO