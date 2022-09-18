Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Passenger train route from Salt Lake City to Boise under consideration
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearby cities in Idaho, like Boise, have expressed support to bring back a passenger train route to from Utah that existed in the 1990s. The Pioneer Line would start in Salt Lake City and take passengers through Idaho and connect to other routes to cities like Portland and Reno.
kmyu.tv
Stockton cleaning up once again after flooding, mudslides at Jacob City Fire burn scar
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in the town of Stockton are once again cleaning up after heavy rain led to flooding and mudslides in parts of the town. “Ever since the fire, I mean it’s probably flooded four times already,” said Walker Blickensderfer, who lives in Stockton.
kmyu.tv
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
kmyu.tv
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after shots fired into air during fight with juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after they said he first several shots into the air overnight during a disagreement with three juveniles in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 1:33 a.m. Thursday...
kmyu.tv
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Parents, district officials continue to be divided over West Jordan Elementary rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Parents and district officials continue to disagree over whether West Jordan needs to be rebuilt. The resounding message coming from a group of parents in the Jordan School District was "not enough time" as a decision on whether to close or rebuild their children's school will take place in November.
kmyu.tv
Utah school districts facing child aftercare crisis due to shortage of qualified employees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah school districts are experiencing a child aftercare crisis after having trouble finding people to do the job. When Liesl Einerson and her family moved to Utah, they soon learned, childcare options where limited. She instantly got on a waiting list to help take...
kmyu.tv
City leaders drafting new response to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The mayor, city council, and city staff members in Cottonwood Heights are in the process of drafting a new response to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as the agency explores the possibility of building a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During a work...
kmyu.tv
Son mourns passing of Valter Nassi, well-known restaurant owner in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many in Salt Lake City are mourning the loss of one of the city's most well-known restaurateurs, Valter Nassi. He passed away Wednesday at 76 years old. Valter's son Enrico told 2News that they came to Salt Lake in the late 90s and opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
kmyu.tv
Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
kmyu.tv
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Top 20 flags on display at Utah Capitol as state prepares to ditch current design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Submissions for the next Utah State Flag have been narrowed down to a final 20, which will be on display at the Utah State Capitol Building starting Thursday. A state committee made the decisions on the finalists, and they're asking for the public to...
kmyu.tv
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Comics, crowds, cosplay! A look at FanX 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — FanX Salt Lake City's Comic Convention is back!. The convention takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Complete with panels, celebrity guests, artists, vendors and cosplay, this year's convention will be a complete success. Check out some...
kmyu.tv
Pharmacist offers tips to help you save on prescription medicine
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paying for expensive medications is getting harder for people as a result of the increased cost of the majority of American purchases, especially for those with low incomes. "With the price of groceries going up and the pandemic, sometimes I have to go without...
kmyu.tv
Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
Comments / 0